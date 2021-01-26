Top 5 Contenders to the Knockouts Tag Team Championships

IMPACT Wrestling announced at Bound for Glory last year that the Knockouts Tag Team Championship was returning to the company and that the new champions would be decided in a tournament.

IMPACT is not known to have the deepest Knockouts Division but it is revered as one of if not the best women’s division in all of pro wrestling. The Knockouts Division is touted as the start to the Women’s Evolution in the industry.

The tournament kicked off on IMPACT and we saw makeshift teams like Tenille Dashwood and Alisha Edwards, Jordynne Grace and Jazz, and Killer Kelly and Renee Michelle. Only one of the teams made it to the semifinals and that was the team of Jordynne Grace and Jazz. They would eventually be bounced out of the tournament as they lost to Havok and Nevaeh.

The tournament also saw some new faces to IMPACT such as the aforementioned Jazz, Renee Michelle and Killer Kelly but we were also introduced to The Sea Stars. If I was IMPACT I would try to sign these ladies to contracts to help bolster the tag team aspect of the Knockouts Division.

The finals of the tournament took place at Hard to Kill which we saw Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz who were fan favorites heading into the tournament and now go by Fire N Flava defeat the team of Havok and Nevaeh to win the titles. They were presented the titles by former Knockouts Tag Team Champions Gail Kim and Madison Rayne.

Now that the titles are back and IMPACT has a partnership with AEW I decided to look at the top 5 teams from between both companies to challenge Fire N Flava for the gold.

Havok and Nevaeh:

The first team on the list is a team that Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz beat at Hard to Kill to become the champions Havok and Nevaeh. Yes I understand that Fire N Flava just beat them a few weeks ago but looking at the current storyline on IMPACT TV it looks like they will run it back. Havok and Nevaeh are life long friends as they know each other from their Rise and Shimmer days and they were even Rise Tag Team Champions.

This past Tuesday on IMPACT they had a run in with the new champions as they tried to get tickets to the Fire N Flava Fest but all the tickets sold out quicker than the PS5. Since these two teams have been feuding with each other for the majority of the back half of 2020 it would only make since for them to end their feud with a rematch for the titles. To spice things up I would add a stipulation on the match either a Ladder Match or Full Metal Mayhem.

Kimber Lee and Susan:

During the Knockout Tag Title Tournament this team was originally Kimber Lee and Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo but Deonna was feuding with the returning Su Yung since Bound for Glory. They then enlisted in the help of Father James Mitchell who was supposed to turn Su into Susie but instead we got Susan. Now it seems that Susan has aligned with Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee. Going forward it seems that Kimber and Susan will be the tag team for the trio. Susan is still very much a question mark when it comes to her as a whole but we got to see her make her in-ring debut this past Tuesday when she and Kimber Lee teamed up and defeated the the team of Jordynne Grace and Jazz.

This is a MAJOR upset as Susan pinned the legend Jazz for the win. I think after their upset victory this past week that Kimber and Susan have a legitimate reason to challenge for the tag titles. Even though Lee and Susan got the win we still don’t know how well they will gel together in the ring as a team. I would love to see this team challenge for the titles just to see Kiera and Tasha reactions to Susan.

Ivelisse and Diamante:

This match is now possible due to the IMPACT/AEW partnership. Ivelisse and Diamante made a name for themselves in AEW when they defeated The Nightmare Sisters, Brandi Rhodes and Allie to win the AEW Women’s Tag Team Tournament. All of the fans assumed that this would lead to tag team titles for the women’s division but that did not happen. Since winning the tournament that haven’t done much of nothing expect for Ivelisse challenging then NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa in a controversial match which saw Rosa retain. A match between Ivelisse and Diamante vs Fire N Flava would be a great and highly personal match. The reasoning for the this match being very personal is because what many people don’t know is that Kiera Hogan and Diamante are a couple.

How would you feel if you had to wrestle your significant other in a match. To set up this match either the tag champions could have just finished a match on Dynamite and Ivelisse and Diamante could jump the guardrail and attack them or they could come to the IMPACT Zone and use their medals to get them the title match.

Anna Jay and Tay Conti:

Anna Jay and Tay Conti are currently members of The Dark Order and are best friends. These two got their start as a team during the Women’s Tag Team Tournament.

It was during this tournament that Tay Conti made her AEW debut after being released from WWE. Both of them have very little wrestling experience under their belt especially Anna Jay who has only be wrestling for like less than 3 years. This team would make great contenders for Fire N Flava as Jay/Conti would be looking to bring the gold to the Dark Order while Fire N Flava would be looking to help IMPACT push back against AEW and continue their reign as the dominant tag team in both divisions.

Jordynne Grace and Jazz:

When the Knockouts Tag Team Championship was announced to be returning to IMPACT Jordynne Grace was scrambling to find herself a partner. Jordynne ended up calling on the legend known as Jazz to be her partner. Even though they didn’t win the titles this is formidable team as both ladies are powerhouses and bring the intensity to every match they are in. It’s also a well known fact that your not a great team unless you have faced each other in a match and that is what Grace and Jazz did at Genesis earlier this month.

I would like to see this team become champions sooner rather than later. I say this because Jazz put her retirement on hold to participate in the tournament and everyone thought that she would retire after being bounced from the tournament but we saw her in two matches since then. So how long will Jazz stick around IMPACT? Only time will tell.

