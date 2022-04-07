Top 5 Greatest Moments During TNA Wrestling's Asylum Era

The early years of TNA Wrestling saw some of the wildest, craziest things to come out of a wrestling company outside of the WWE post the Monday Night Wars but it's also seen its fair share of iconic wrestling moments as well and in this article, I will be going over some of those times during the TNA Wrestling early days known as the "Asylum Era".

If there's a great moment from TNA's Asylum Era that I didn't mention and you think I should have, be sure to respectfully let me know in the comments section of this article below.

Honorable Mentions

Matt Bentley Wins the First Ultimate X Match

The Debut of Abyss

Raven Debuts in The Asylum

Vince Russo and The Birth Sports Entertainment Xtreme

Jeff Jarrett Shoves Toby Keith

Ken Shamrock Becomes the First World Champion





























































5. Jarrett Attacks Hogan During an NJPW Conference

In late 2003, Hulk Hogan wrestled in New Japan Pro Wrestling for the first time in 10 years which in of itself is a major deal, but it's the events that occurred after the match that will be talking about for this entry.

While addressing the Japanese media during a post-match press conference, Hulk Hogan mentions how his got unfinished business both in Japan and the United States and how his never won the IWGP Championship or the NWA Championship. This leads to an unexpected appearance by the current NWA champion and founder of TNA Wrestling, Jeff Jarrett bursting right through the door and nailing the Hulkster on the top of his head with his signature guitar.

Double J goes on to pummel Hogan with his fists and a steel chair while also throwing around few people who are trying to stop him; eventually the action is broke up, leaving a very bloodied and battered Hulk Hogan laid out in agony whilst the media documents every minute of it.

In recent videos with Conrad Thompson on Double J's podcast show 'My World', Jarrett has explained that the endgame for this whole angle at the press conference was to lead up to Jeff Jarrett and Hulk Hogan having a match at what would be the very first Bound For Glory event, just a year or two before the inaugural show in 2005.

However, those plans fell through and the company had to drop the whole thing in the weeks that followed, however the moment itself is seen by many fans as one of the best moments in the company's history.

4. Jeff Hardy Is the Mystery Opponent

The idea of a former WWE superstar joining a rival promotion has been a source for iconic moments back then and now; TNA was no stranger to that during its early days with the one of the best WWE to TNA defections seeing former WWF/ECW & WCW star Raven attack the world champion before walking up the ramp and posing with the title as the show came to an end.

Much like how Raven's surprise debut to TNA got fans buzzing about what's going to happen next for their favorite superstar, the same can be said for the main topic of this entry.

As mentioned in a previous article I wrote a year ago, Jeff Hardy's surprise debut on episode #100 of NWA TNA to challenge AJ Styles for the X Division Championship is one of the all-time best holy shit moments in the early days of the promotion as the crowd was electric as well as the commentary team over the reveal of the Charismatic Enigma in the TNA Asylum.

As far debuts and crowd reactions go in professional wrestling, Jeff Hardy's first appearance in TNA much like parts of his run in the company was simply amazing.

3. Ron Killings Wins His 1st NWA World Championship

I've also discussed this iconic moment in another article as well, so here's a quick recap.

Ron "The Truth" Killings aka R-Truth was a part of the company's early years since day one and during the first few months of his time, he was a sliver tongued heel who was ranting about conspiracies as to why he wasn't getting opportunities to be a world champion in this industry pretty much like his heel turn in 2011 except it centered more on the chances (or lack thereof) people of color get in wrestling and less over the top craziness like how his heel turn was in the WWE.

After convincing his way into getting a title match with the world's most dangerous, Killings would take on the then NWA World Champion and the first ever champion in company history, Ken Shamrock later on in the night.

By the end of the match, Ron Killings did the impossible and became the first recognized African American wrestler to become the NWA World Heavyweight Champion and as of the timing of this article no other black pro wrestler has been the NWA Champion, making this moment a great one in the career of Ron Killings' but also a great one for the history of the title and TNA Wrestling for making such a major decision.

2. AJ Styles Becomes The First TNA X Division Champion

A week after TNA's inaugural event and crowning the first world champion in company history, the second show saw the crowning of another first-time champion but this one was for what would be the promotion's most celebrated divisions: The X Division.

In a four way double elimination match: AJ Styles, Jerry Lynn, Psicosis and Low-Ki fought to see who would become the first champion for the company's cruiserweight division after eliminating two of the three other competitors, it came down to Styles and Lynn who put on an absolute classic inside the ring with both men visibly exhausted and numerous close calls throughout.

After more than 25 minutes in the match, AJ would hit his signature "Spiral Tap" finisher onto the Lynn for the 1,2,3 and as a result on June 26th 2002 AJ Styles became the first ever TNA X Division champion while also demonstrating in this match the kind of hard hitting, high flying action that continues to defy the X Division today.

1. The Tennessee Titans Jump The Guardrail

While our final moment on this list is often forgotten about by most, it did help in the grand scheme of things when came to the future of the promotion at the time.

On the July 10th 2002 weekly PPV of NWA TNA the show wrapped up with a segment that saw Jeff Jarrett complaining about not having a shot at the NWA Championship while also berating the crowd, commentary Mike Tenay and more importantly a few players of the famous football team, the Tennessee Titans who were in attendance.

After mentioning how he'll win a championship unlike the Titans (who had lost the Superbowl), one player began shoving Double J which then led to a scuffle that got physical real quickly and soon all of the players jump the rails and starting to take literal shots at Jarrett as the show concluded on a chaotic note.

During an episode of Jeff Jarrett's podcast 'My World', Double J explains to Conrad Thompson and the listeners on how this whole thing occurred in the first place, how much talk this incident got both in and outside of the wrestling world and how this led to a very important meeting that would change the company.

A few weeks after the incident, Jarrett meets with Bob Carter (the father of Dixie Carter) who was in charge of a wealth company known as Panda Energy and upon hearing about the story of Double J getting into a fight with one of the most established teams in football and the publicity around it eventually made Bob Carter agree to the idea of working with TNA as their financial backer as the promotion was in real need of money at the time.

In short, a moment that completely went off script ended up giving TNA the largest amount of media attention it ever had up to that point and also secured them the financial assistance that would carry the company for the next ten plus years and for that, this moment rightfully deserves to be the greatest moment in TNA Wrestling's Asylum Era.

