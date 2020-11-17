Turning Point Fallout Preview (11/17/20)

This past Saturday on Impact Plus was Turning Point. We saw title changes, a debut, a possible murder weapon, and the bracket for the Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament revealed.

Here are some pics from this past Saturday's Turning Point thanks to The Standing One(@thestandingone) and Putting You Over(@puttingyouover):

Tonight on IMPACT the investigation into who shot Bravo continues as Sherlock Dreamer narrows down the suspect list and what does he think of the new evidence found by The Deaners. Also the Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament kicksoff tonight. Here is the bracket:

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

The Rascalz Farewell Match:

Preview (via IMPACT) - After failing to come up with the rent for their Treehouse, the Rascalz are being evicted and must now leave IMPACT Wrestling. But before they do, they will wrestle their final match this Tuesday on IMPACT! Dez and Wentz will team up to battle fellow Rascal Trey Miguel and his partner, IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann in what is sure to be a jaw-dropping showcase of incredible athletes!

Tenille Dashwood and Alisha vs Havok and Nevaeh(Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament):

Preview (via IMPACT) - The tournament to crown new Knockouts Tag Team Champions finally begins this Tuesday on IMPACT! In opening round action, the odd-couple pairing of Tenille Dashwood and Alisha Edwards will battle the long-time devastating duo of Havok and Nevaeh. As Tenille and Alisha form a bond over their lack of success with Jordynne Grace, Havok and Nevaeh bond over something completely different – total and utter destruction! Who will take one step closer to becoming the new Knockouts Tag Team Champions?

Moose vs Willie(No Disqualifications):

Preview (via IMPACT) - Moose has completely reinvented himself as he sets his sights on World Champion Rich Swann. This past Saturday at Turning Point, he delivered a beatdown to Willie Mack so brutal that the referee had to call off the match. However, Moose continued the assault after the bell, forcing the referee to reverse his decision and award the victory to Willie Mack via disqualification. Now these two behemoths collide in a rematch this Tuesday on IMPACT! where there are no disqualifications and anything goes.

Preview (via IMPACT) - The private investigation into who shot John E Bravo will continue this Tuesday on IMPACT! After The Deaners made a shocking discovery at Turning Point when they found a gun in Johnny Swinger‘s fanny pack, will Detective Dreamer finally be able to crack the case this week on AXS TV?

Brian Myers vs Crazzy Steve:

Preview (via IMPACT) - Brian Myers sent a clear message when he defeated his former friend Swoggle at Turning Point: he doesn’t care about anyone but himself. After the match, Myers looked to add insult to injury but it was Crazzy Steve who came to the aid of Swoggle before he could do any more damage. Why did Steve defend Swoggle and will Myers make him pay for his actions when they compete one-on-one this Tuesday?

Hernandez vs Fallah Bahh:

Preview (via IMPACT) - Tensions between Hernandez and Fallah Bahh are about to reach their boiling point and it’s all about cold, hard cash. This rivalry really got started when Fallah stole money from Hernandez in order to fund John E Bravo’s wedding – but we all know what happened there. What neither man knows is that the roll of cash is now in the possession of Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz! The drama continues when Hernandez and Fallah Bahh go one-on-one this Tuesday on IMPACT!

