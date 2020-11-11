Turning Point Go Home Show Results (11/11/20)

Last night's edition of Impact Wrestling was the go home show for Turning Point. We saw more matches added to the card, the investigation into the shooting of Bravo continued and so much more. The major story coming out of the show was that Fhe Rascalz are being EVICTED from the treehouse and leaving IMPACT next week.

Here is the results of last night's show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Havok and Nevaeh defeated Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne:

Results (via IMPACT) - Just one week away from the start of the tournament to crown new Knockouts Tag Team Champions, these teams compete in one final tune-up! This is Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne’s first time teaming up – will they be able to find their chemistry? Madison returns to the ring as she kicks things off against Nevaeh. Tenille hits Havok with her signature crossbody in the corner. Tenille tags out to Madison but she claims she’s not ready. Havok drags her in the ring, allowing Nevaeh to follow up with a big clothesline. Madison attempts CrossRayne but Havok counters into a Tombstone Piledriver for three! After her partnership with Madison Rayne didn’t go according to plan, Tenille Dashwood asks Jordynne Grace to be her partner in the Knockouts Tag Title Tournament after initially turning her down. Grace says that Tenille needs to earn her trust – and she can do just that in a tag team match this Saturday at Turning Point.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

My Take:

This was an ok tag match from the Knockouts Division. This match was a look into what's to come for the upcoming Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament that begins next week. This served as both a warm up and tryout match for both teams. I was happy to see The Queen Bee back in the ring and the possibility of Tenille and Madison being a teambut it looks like Rayne will stay in the booth. Looks like Tenille is going with plan B at Turning Point.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Rohit Raju snuffed out TJP's Last Chance at the X-Division Championship:

Results (via IMPACT) - TJP jumpstarts the match with a dropkick under the ropes, catching Rohit off-guard during his entrance. TJP follows up with a vertical suplex on the stage. Rohit uses the referee as a shield, allowing him to capitalize off the distraction with a series of kicks. Rohit remains in control as he continues to wear down TJP. The challenger creates separation with an explosive tornado DDT out of the corner. TJP builds momentum with a springboard strike! TJP is hanging in the tree of woe but uses incredible strength to take Rohit off the top rope. Rohit avoids the Mamba Splash but TJP locks in a knee bar instead. Rohit tries to use the X-Division Title as a weapon but the referee pries it out of his hands. Rohit connects with a low blow behind the referees back, followed by a running knee to win! With that result, TJP can no longer challenge for the X-Division Title as long as Rohit Raju is champion.

My Take:

This was a solid match between the two and will a well developed storyline behind it. TJP is one of the most underrated and one of the best wrestlers on the IMPACT roster. Rohit Raju is literally the definition of the phrase started from the bottom now were here. I loved seeing the growth of his character and him finally being recognized for his hard work becoming X-Division Champion.

1 Gallery 1 Images

The Investigation of Who Shot Bravo Continues:

Results (via IMPACT) - Tommy Dreamer tells Larry D that he’s a suspect in the shooting of John E Bravo because he was the reason Larry was eliminated from the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound For Glory. Dreamer conducts a deception test but it comes back negative. The next suspect is Cody Deaner who is bitter about his loss to Johnny Swinger last week. Dreamer recalls the time when Deaner uttered the words “I want to kill that guy” in reference to John E Bravo. Deaner denies the claims as the investigation continues.

Fallah is next in line to be questioned by Tommy Dreamer. Hernandez tells Fallah Bahh that he thinks he shot John E Bravo. Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz come to his aid but it turns out to be a distraction so that they can steal his roll of cash!

Father James Mitchell understands why Tommy Dreamer believes that he may the culprit in the shooting of John E Bravo but ultimately denies the claims. Dreamer wants to believe him but the lie detector is reading high levels of deception! Mitchell says that he didn’t shoot Bravo – but he thinks he knows who did.

Tommy Dreamer prepares to question Havok. Dreamer believes that Havok has motive for shooting Bravo – after all, Rosemary made her reincarnate her arch enemy Father James Mitchell to officiate the ceremony.

My Take:

I'm enjoying the investigation of Who Shot Bravo very much. It keeps the same vibe of Wrestle House but with the seriousness of a murder case. One of the many reasons I enjoy IMPACT is for stuff like this. Not everything in wrestling had to be so seriously.

We say goodbye to The Rascalz:

Results (via IMPACT) - The Rascalz are being evicted from the Treehouse for not paying their rent. They announce that next week, they’ll be leaving IMPACT Wrestling.

Rich Swann wants to do something special for the Rascalz before they leave IMPACT Wrestling next week. He proposes a tag team match, pitting him and Trey vs Dez and Wentz next week! The Rascalz accept and it’s official.

Fallah Bahh Got Jacked:

Results (via IMPACT) - Fallah is next in line to be questioned by Tommy Dreamer. Hernandez tells Fallah Bahh that he thinks he shot John E Bravo. Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz come to his aid but it turns out to be a distraction so that they can steal his roll of cash!

My Take:

I just have one question. What is the endgame with this roll of money???

1 Gallery 1 Images

Sabin May Have Gotten The Pin But XXXL Got The Last Laugh; Looks Like Sabin Found Backup:

Results (via IMPACT) - Sabin takes to the ring alone tonight as Alex Shelley recovers from injury that XXXL reaggravated in an attack just a few weeks ago. Acey distracts the referee while Larry delivers a closed fist from ringside. Acey is in total control when Sabin tries to bite his way out of a submission, but to no avail. Acey hits a huge powerslam but Sabin avoids the follow-up elbow drop. Sabin quickens the pace with a double crossbody to both members of XXXL on the floor! Sabin gets the big man off his feet with a series of running kicks to win! After the match, Larry D attacks Chris Sabin from behind. Acey Romero joins in for the two-on-one beatdown.

Chris Sabin asks fellow tag team veteran and recently returned James Storm to be his partner against XXXL this Saturday at Turning Point!

1 Gallery 1 Images

A Villainous Trio is Forming; Eddie Edwards defeated Chris Bey:

Results (via IMPACT) - Sami Callihan approaches Chris Bey and lets him in on his secret plan for tonight. Chris Bey is set to battle Callihan’s rival, Eddie Edwards.

The action is fast and furious from the opening bell as Eddie and Bey exchange athletic offense. Eddie hits an overhead belly-to-belly suplex for the early two count. Bey turns the tide with a spinning heel kick. Eddie attempts the Tiger Driver but Bey counters with a Hurricanrana. Eddie avoids the springboard cutter and gets Bey in a pinning predicament to win. Post-match, Chris Bey grabs a steel chair but it’s just a distraction so that the ICU hacker Sami Callihan can make his presence felt! Callihan attacks Eddie Edwards with his baseball bat until World Champion Rich Swann makes the save. The odds are even for a moment but quickly fall back in the favor of Callihan when Ken Shamrock blindsides Swann. Bey capitalizes with chair shots to the back of Eddie and Swann. Callihan tries to end Swann’s career but the Rascalz clear the ring!

Deonna Purrazzo is All Alone:

Results (via IMPACT) - Gia Miller interviews Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee ahead of Purrazzo’s No Disqualification Knockouts Championship rematch against Su Yung at Turning Point. Purrazzo says this is uncharted territory as she’s never been in a No DQ match before. Kimber Lee disappears from the set. As the Virtuosa searches for her, she’s met with a terrifying sight and a horrific message from the Knockouts Champion, Su Yung! It appears as though Purrazzo is on her own for Turning Point.

My Take:

It will be interesting to see how Purrazzo will react and respond to Kimber Lee being taken out and going it alone at Turning Point.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Reno Scum defeated Fallah Bahh and Crazzy Steve:

Results (via IMPACT) - Fallah hits Luster with a running crossbody in the early going. Luster sends Steve hard into the corner turnbuckle, followed by a standing Moonsault from Thornstowe. Steve is taken to pity city by Thornstowe but only angers Steve, who bites him in return! Steve tags in Fallah and the big man goes on the attack. Luster catches Steve on the outside and drives him back-first into the steel post. Thornstowe connects with a top rope double foot stomp on Fallah to win.

My Take:

This match did nothing in favor of Fallah and Crazzy Steve as they were dominated by Reno Scum

Moose Takes Out Willie AGAIN:

Results (via IMPACT) - Dr Forman informs Willie Mack that even though he has a bruised larynx, he’s still cleared to face Moose this Saturday at Turning Point. Moose adds insult to injury as he delivers yet another blindside attack to Chocolate Thunder. This time, Willie sees it coming and turns the tide before Moose can do any more damage!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Karl Anderson defeated Josh Alexander via DQ:

Results (via IMPACT) - Gia Miller catches up with The Good Brothers as they prepare to challenge The North for the Tag Team Championships this Saturday at Turning Point. But first, Karl Anderson must battle Josh Alexander in singles action later tonight. The Good Brothers continue to make fun of Ethan Page’s alter ego, the Karate Man. Ethan Page interrupts and slaps Anderson across the face!

Who will gain momentum heading into the huge Tag Team Championship clash between The North and The Good Brothers this Saturday at Turning Point? Alexander takes the fight to the outside as he rakes the face of Anderson on the floor. Back in the ring, Alexander continues to wear down Anderson. Alexander connects with a thunderous back suplex for two. Anderson begins to build momentum with a powerful Spinebuster. Alexander comes back with a big boot for a near fall. Alexander fights off the Gun Stun as Page hooks Anderson’s leg from the outside. Anderson steps on the hand on Page and all hell breaks loose! Page attacks Anderson as the referee calls for the bell. Doc Gallows gets involved and a huge brawl breaks out. Security comes down to the ring in an effort to break things up. IMPACT! goes off the air as the fight continues!

My Take:

This was a solid match between the two tag team specialists. This match was a lot better than their counterparts match from last week's main event. Fun fact Ethan Page hates being called Karate Man.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!