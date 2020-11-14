Turning Point Preview (11/14/20)

Two weeks ago on IMPACT we saw the beginning of the Who Shot Bravo Case and the build towards Turning Point. This past Tuesday was the go home show for Turning Point

Here is everything advertised for tonight's IMPACT Plus Special:

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Bound For Glory, Rich Swann realized his dream when he defeated Eric Young to become the new IMPACT World Champion. But now, he has come to the realization that everyone wants a piece of the new champ. On November 14th at Turning Point, Sami Callihan will get his opportunity when he battles Rich Swann with the World Title up for grabs. On IMPACT!, the devious duo of Sami Callihan and Eric Young were victorious over Rich Swann and Eddie Edwards after Ken Shamrock brutally attacked Swann at ringside. Will Shamrock be the key to victory for Callihan at Turning Point? Or will Swann prove to the world once again that he can overcome anything or anyone that stands in his way?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Su Yung shocked the world when she answered Deonna Purrazzo‘s open challenge at Bound For Glory and became the new Knockouts Champion in the process. After Purrazzo sought legal action in the form of Barrister RD Evans, Executive Vice President Scott D’amore awarded The Virtuosa her rematch on IMPACT! However, it was Kimber Lee who introduced a steel chair into the match, leading to Su Yung getting disqualified after she used it as a weapon. This time around, D’amore was one step ahead of the Barrister as he announced a rematch for Turning Point on IMPACT Plus. But this time, it will be contested under No Disqualification rules.

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Bound For Glory, The North reclaimed the Tag Team Championships in a four-way dream match but it wasn’t without controversy. After a calculated distraction, Ethan Page hit Karl Anderson with the title, allowing him and Josh Alexander to steal the victory. However, it seems as though The Good Brothers have had The North’s number after Doc Gallows was able to defeat Ethan Page in singles action on IMPACT! A post-match brawl would see The Good Brothers stand tall as well. Now the two teams are set to collide on November 14th at Turning Point. Will The North continue to assert their dominance over the tag team division or will The Good Brothers crack open a beerski after becoming IMPACT Tag Team Champions for the very first time?

Preview (via IMPACT) - After controlling his narrative and defeating EC3 in an undisclosed location at Bound For Glory, Moose is more dangerous than ever. The self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion believes that he is the premier champion in IMPACT Wrestling, not Rich Swann. During a backstage altercation between the two, Willie Mack came to the aid of his friend. This led to a string of attacks as both Moose and Willie got their licks in. Who will be victorious in this clash of athletic giants at Turning Point?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Brian Myers calls himself The Most Professional Wrestler but the way he continues to handle himself in the locker room isn’t very professional at all. During a heartfelt interview with Gia Miller, Swoggle spoke on how he feels at home in IMPACT Wrestling. Cue Brian Myers who said Swoggle will always be a sideshow attraction and never a professional wrestler. Will Swoggle prove him wrong when they battle it out in singles action at Turning Point?

Preview (via IMPACT) - With the Knockouts Tag Title Tournament set to begin next week, Tenille Dashwood and Jordynne Grace are still in search of a partner. After Tenille’s team-up with Madison Rayne didn’t go according to plan, she begrudgingly asked Thicc Mama Pump to join forces with her. Grace needs Tenille to prove that she can be trusted, leading to this huge tag team match at Turning Point. Meanwhile, Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie look to tune-up for the tournament, while the shooting of John E Bravo weighs heavily on their minds.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Somehow, someway, Rohit Raju continues to escape with his X-Division Title intact. On IMPACT!, Rohit brought his rivalry with TJP to an end when he bent the rules in order to steal the victory. Now the Desi Hitman prepares for yet another Defeat Rohit Challenge this Saturday at Turning Point. Who will answer the call?

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Bound For Glory, Daivari made his shocking return in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet. Now the former X-Division Champion is set to collide with a determined and focused Eddie Edwards. Just days after Eddie was laid out by Sami Callihan, Ken Shamrock and Chris Bey on IMPACT!, will the Boston native be at 100% this Saturday at Turning Point?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Chris Sabin and James Storm will fight side-by-side this Saturday at Turning Point! Recently on IMPACT!, XXXL made a violent statement when they brutally attacked the Motor City Machine Guns, doing more damage to an already injured Alex Shelley. While Shelley takes time away from the ring to recover, Chris Sabin has enlisted the help of one of his greatest rivals of all time, “Cowboy” James Storm. What will happen when this team of TNA veterans bands together against one of the most powerful tag teams in IMPACT history, Larry D and Acey Romero?

