Ultimate X Returns at Slammiversary

Impact Wrestling announced earlier today on Twitter that the fan favorite and staple stipulation match, Ultimate X would be returning at Slammiversary.

This match came about after the fatal five way number one contender’s match for the X-Division Championship between Chris Bey, Trey Miguel, Ace Austin, Petey Williams, and Rohit Raju ended in a No Contest due to the interference of Madman Fulton.

So now at Slammiversary it will be Josh Alexander defending his X-Division Championship against these five men in the high risk Ultimate X match.

