Update on Chelsea Green's Injury

Last Saturday saw Impact Wrestling air it's Sacrifice event in Louisville Kentucky and while the show was filled with a lot of newsworthy moments, one in particular got many wrestling fans both concerned but also wondering if what occurred was real or scripted.

The incident in question revolves around Chelsea Green accepting Deonna Purrazzo's Champ Champ Challenger for either the ROH or Reina de Reinas Women's Championship at Sacrifice. During the match Deonna uses a move on Green's arm which just so happens to be the arm which Chelsea had previously suffered a going back to her previous run with the WWE.

Confusing arose when the referee threw up the 'X' sign with his arms thereby signaling we need medical attention and even Deonna herself checked on her real life friend until Green proceeded to shove Purrazzo in the face leading to the Virtuosa applying her armbar submission on Chelsea's arm for the win.

Since then, many have wondered if this injury onto Chelsea Green's arm was a work or a shoot, however Green would post pictures on her Twitter account of her arm in a black cast signifying the injury was real and she might be out of action.

Fast forward to this week's episode of Impact where Green was involved in an eight woman tag team match with the majority of her action boiling down to kicking Kaleb with a K in the nuts before mocking him to his face; This raised some more questions as to severity of the injury but more news has surfaced regard her injury.

According to Dave Melzter, Chelsea Green suffered a fractured left radius to her forearm as a result of her match with Purrazzo, however she wouldn't be undergoing surgery anytime soon and will continue to compete with the cast on her arm much like how she did last year during her time in ROH and return to Impact.

We here at Wrestling News World, wish Chelsea Green well and a quick and speedy recovery.

