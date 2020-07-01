Wednesday Morning News Update (7/1) - IMPACT Wrestling Makes Several Slammiversary Announcements, A Pair Of New Matches and Major Change To IMPACT World Title Match

Here to get you up-to-speed on anything you may have missed, last night...here is your morning news update from WNW!

It was announced, last night on IMPACT Wrestling, that Tessa Blanchard has been removed from the IMPACT World Championship Match and has been stripped of the title after being released from the company, earlier this week. Michael Elgin has also been removed from the match due to the sexual misconduct allegations that have been made against him. That leaves Trey Miguel, Eddie Edwards and Ace Austin to fight for the newly-vacated IMPACT Wrestling World Championship...however, the company announced that a 4th person will be in the match...but that person won't yet be revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

It was also announced that The North will defend their IMPACT Tag-Team Championships against Sami Callahan and Ken Shamrock at 'Slammiversary' on July 18th.

The company also announced that a # 1 contender's match for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship will be happening at Slammiversary. The match will include Rosemary vs Nevaeh vs Susie vs Keira Hogan vs Tasha Steelz vs Havok vs Alisha Edwards vs Kimber Lee vs Kaylie Rae vs Taya Valkyrie.

Here is the updated card for the Slammiversary PPV on July 18th:

IMPACT Wrestling World Championship - Ace Austin vs Trey Miguel vs Eddie Edwards vs Mystery Opponent

IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship - Jordynne Grace (C) vs Deonna Purrazzo

IMPACT Wrestling Tag-Team Championships - The North (C) vs Sami Callahan & Ken Shamrock

Knockouts Championship, # 1 Contender's Gauntlet Match - Taya Valkyrie vs Susie vs Alisha Edwards vs Keira Hogan vs Tasha Steelz vs Kylie Rae vs Havok vs Kimber Lee vs Nevaeh vs Rosemary

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) for all of the latest happenings in the world of Pro Wrestling! You can find me on Twitter (@WNWFaria)!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.



WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.



Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.



For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.