Weekend News 12.13.20 | Omega on IMPACT Again | NXT Stacked Card | Mauro Ranallo on Returning to Wrestling | EC3 update | Chelsea Green Recover & more
Omega to Appear on IMPACT Wrestling Again
Fresh off his appearance at Final Resolution & his win at Triplemania XXVIII, Kenny Omega will make another appearance on IMPACT Wrestling this coming Tuesday.
NXT Stacked Card for Wednesday
NXT has released their card for this Wednesday night already.
NXT 12.17.20 Card
- Leon Ruff will team with Kushida to face Austin Theory and NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano.
- Pete Dunne vs. Kyle O’Reilly – #1 Contender’s Match
- Karrion Kross returns to action
- Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley
Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for an in depth preview later in the week.
Mauro Ranallo on returning to Wrestling someday
Recently, Mauro Ranallo sat down with POST Wrestling. During the interview, Ranallo mentioning the possibility of returning to wrestling someday, but probably not to the WWE.
“I’m not interested in going back to that kind of rigorous schedule. I would love to call professional wrestling still, and I’m glad that there are many promotions."-Mauro Ranallo
"I mean, AEW has been a win-win-win for them. Like the Monday Night Wars, I believe competition in every sense of the word should bring out the best in anyone. I’m just grateful there are that many more paying opportunities for the workers. So, never say never, John.”-Mauro Ranallo
Check out the Full Interview Below
EC3 on being pulled from Final Battle, ROH & IMPACT
EC3 as suppose to be wrestling Jay Briscoe at ROH's Final Battle, but had to be pulled due to COVID-19 protocols. EC3 sat down with Fightful to discuss his contract, returning to ROH, talking with IMPACT & more.
Check out the interview below.
Chelsea Green Update
Chelsea Green recently broke her wrist on her Smackdown Live debut. Well, she tweeted a little update & she is on the road to recover.
Stick & Stay to Wrestling News World for news, reviews & interviews.