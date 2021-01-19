What is the next logical step in the AEW & IMPACT Partnership?

This past Saturday IMPACT held their first PPV of the year Hard to Kill. The event saw Manik retain the X-Division Championship in a TREMENDOUS three way match, Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz became the new Knockouts Tag Team Champions, and in the main event AEW World Champion Kenny Omega pinned the IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann.

What is next for the partnership between AEW and IMPACT?

Now that Hard to Kill is over and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega made his IMPACT in-ring debut and pinned the IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann in the main event I think the next logical step is for Kenny Omega to challenge for the world title.

IMPACT announced that their next PPV will be Rebellion on April 24th and the title match will take place there. In the months leading up to the event I see many stars from IMPACT showing up on Dynamite. Some of the matches that come to mind are Deonna Purrazzo vs Britt Baker, Deonna Purrazzo vs Thunder Rosa, Chris Bey vs Darby Allin, Kenny Omega vs Moose, They Young Bucks vs Motor City Machine Guns.

During the build towards Hard to Kill Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone have been doing ads and taking jabs at IMPACT. IMPACT is eventually gonna push back and I think an IMPACT star will win AEW gold.

The IMPACT star that I see going to Dynamite and wining gold should be Chris Bey. Chris Bey is only 24 years old with TONS of charisma, star power and super talented. The champion that he will dethrone is none other than Darby Allin.

This is a big time match that I’m pretty sure everyone wanted to see ever since the partnership was announced. Darby has been compared many times over to The Icon and Legend Sting. Darby is an enigma and full of mystery and intrigue which is the total and complete opposite of Bey. I think Bey vs Allin will take place at Revolution and Bey will win the TNT Title.

Bey’s win will send shockwaves through both companies and give Kenny even more incentive to beat Swann at Rebellion and win the IMPACT World Title.

With Bey and Omega winning titles from enemy companies this will end in all out war AEW vs IMPACT and could even lead to an inter-promotional PPV.

