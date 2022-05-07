Willie Mack Announces His Departure from Impact Wrestling

Earlier today it was announced on Willie Mack's Twitter account that the former Lucha Underground star is no longer apart of Impact Wrestling following his tag match on last's night's episode of Impact where he and Rich Swan were unsuccessful in defeating the Bullet Club's own Jay White and Chris Bey.

Above is part of the tweet Willie posted announcing his decision to decline a new contract offer and that his open for bookings especially on the indie scene, thought it appears that both parts have left on good terms.

Willie Mack first started in Impact as the tag team partner for Rich Swann in the opening contest at Bound For Glory 2018 and from there Mack and Swann have been an on and off team over the years.

Some of Willie's best matches include his performance against Ethan Page and Josh Alexander for the Impact World Tag Team Titles at Hard To Kill 2020 and his victory over Ace Austin where he won the X Division Championship at Rebellion 2020.

In addition to his in ring work, he'll best remember to Impact fans for his IPWF character, Downtown Daddy Brown and well as his partnership with Rich Swann.

We here at Wrestling News World would like to wish 'Chocolate Thunder' aka Willie Mack the best in his wrestling career post Impact.



















What are your favorite Willie Mack matches or moments? Leave your thoughts down below and be sure to check the links to some Willie Mack/Impact related content below.

