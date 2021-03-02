WNW Retro Review First Watch: iMPACT! June 18th, 2004

Commentary: Mike Tenay and Don West

Michael Shane vs Chris Sabin vs Miyamoto vs Primetime vs Kazarian vs Hector Garza:

The bell rings and we are underway. Sabin and Kazarian start of the match. Kazarian kicks Sabin in the midsection and hammers away with the rights to the head of Sabin backing him up into the ropes. Kazarian then looks for an irish whip attempt but Sabin counters it sending Kazarian into the ropes. Sabin then hits a back bodydrop but Kazarian lands on his feet and eats a superkick from Sabin. Sabin then follows him in only for Kazarian to left him up and over the ropes onto the apron. Sabin follows it up with a shoulder block to the midsection of Kazarian. Sabin then flips back into the ring leading to a hurricanrana. Sabin then charges at Kazarian who gets the boot up but Sabin catches the boot and puts it down leading to him flipping off of Kazarian and landing on his feet only to be met with a pump kick for Kazarian. Kazarian then stumbles and falls but is met with a blind tag from Shane who hammers away on Sabin pushing him back into the ropes. Shane then gets him in the corner and mounts him laying in the rights before Sabin is able to push him off but Shane rolls through and charges only to eat and elbow. The finish of the match sees Hector Garza and Miyamoto as the last two in the ring. Garza hits a corkscrew moonsault for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Hector Garza via Corkscrew Moonsault

The Naturals vs Sabu and Sonjay Dutt:

The Naturals were making their way done for their match and were jumped from behind by America’s Most Wanted. The bell rings and we are underway. Chase Stevens and Sonjay Dutt start off the match. They lock up and Stevens gets control of the wrist of Dutt then twists the arm. Sonjay then rolls and lips up through the hold and takes down Stevens with an armdrag takedown. They lock up for the second time with Stevens going behind for a hammerlock and is able to bring Dutt down to the mat. Dutt is able to make it back to his feet but Stevens maintains the hold leading to a snapmare takedown to break the hold. Dutt then takes down Stevens again with a tilt-a-whirl head-scissors before hitting a hurricanrana on Andy Douglas. Dutt then hits a hurricanrana on Stevens as well before picking him up and kneeing him in the midsection. Sonjay then goes for an irish whip attempt but Stevens counters sending Sonjay into the ropes but instead Dutt slides through the legs of Douglas and pulls him off the apron. Dutt then springboards back into the ring and hits the ropes ducking a clothesline attempt from Stevens and looks to come off the ropes but is pulled by Douglas leading to Douglas pulling the arm of Dutt down on the top rope. Dutt then turns around right into a HUGE clothesline from Stevens who then tags out to Douglas. The finish of the match sees The Naturals catch Sonjay after he missed the Hindu Press to hit The Natural Disaster for the pinfall victory.

Winners: The Naturals via The Natural Disaster

After the match we see a post match beat down on Sabu. Sabu is able to fights back and clears the ring.

We then see a video package on Raven who says that he will be having a tribute to The Sheik at the PPV.

D-Ray 3000 vs Abyss:

The bell rings and we are underway. Abyss charges at D-Ray who ducks the clothesline and begins hammering away with forearm shots to the head of Abyss. D-Ray then looks for an irish whip attempt but Abyss puts on the brakes leading to Abyss whipping him into the ropes. D-Ray comes off the ropes and ducks the clothesline attempt only to bounce off of Abyss. D-Ray then kicks him in the face and hits the ropes only to be caught, tossed into the air and slammed right back down on the mat. D-Ray props himself in one of the corners only for Abyss to run at him with a splash then a chop to the chest. Abyss chops him again leading to an irish whip. Abyss follows him in only to be meet with double boots to the face. The finish of the match sees D-Ray come off the ropes just to be caught in a Blackhole Slam and Abyss gets the 1 2 3.

Winner: Abyss via Blackhole Slam

Mr. Aguila vs AJ Styles:

The bell rings and we are underway. They lock up with AJ getting the advantage as he locks on a headlock. Aguila then breaks out of the hold and gains control of the wrist. Styles then flips out of the hold and now has control of Aguila’s wrist. Mr. Aguila then flips out of the wristlock and looks to go behind with a hammerlock bit Styles is able to put a stop to that. Styles then goes behind with a very quick hammerlock as he transitions into a headlock. Aguila then hits him in the midsection multiple times before shooting Styles off into the ropes. Styles leapfrogs over Aguila then eats an atomic drop fbit Styles answers back with a picture perfect dropkick. During the match we see Kid Kash and Dallas watching the match from the top of the ramp which eventually causes a distraction. The finish of the match sees Styles hit the Styles Clash for the pinfall victory. After the match Kid Kash and Dallas storm the ring attacking Styles leading to a save from D’Lo Brown.

Winner: AJ Styles via Styles Clash

We then hear from D’Lo as he has that he will challenge the winner of Jarrett vs Truth for the world title.

We then see a video package about the feud between Trinity and Desire

We then see a video package on the NWA World Champion Jeff Jarrett.

Eric Young vs Ron “The Truth” Killings:

Eric Young gets the jump on Truth before the bell even rings. The bell finally rings and Young is all over Truth. Young hits Truth with a right hand to the face and looks for an irish whip attempt but Truth counters and sends Young into the ropes. Young ducks the clothesline from Truth leading to a scoopslam then a clothesline. Truth hits the ropes but Scott D’Amore comes into play as he uses the hockey stick to trip Truth. Young capitalize on this and rains down shots on Truth. Young continues the onslaught in the ring as Team NWA captain Jerry Lynn chases D’Amore to the back. Young then picks up Truth and nails him with a forearm shot before whipping him into the ropes. Truth ducks the clothesline attempt from Young and comes off the ropes with the lie detector. Truth then picks him up and puts him on his shoulder as he hits the running powerslam. Truth then panders to the crowd as Young begs for no more. Truth walks towards Young but EY sends him shoulder first into the ring post. The finish of the match sees Truth hit the axe kick for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Ron “The Truth” Killings via Axe Kick

After the match Jeff Jarrett makes his way to the ring with guitar in hand. Jarrett makes a detour to the announcers table as he CRACKS Dusty Rhodes upside the head with his guitar then attacks Truth with what’s left of it.

We then hear from the Director of Authority Vince Russo as he tells that he should suspend him without pay for what he just did but he’s not gonna punish Truth. He then says that under NWA rules if he uses the guitar and gets disqualified then the title goes to Truth.

Truth and Jarrett then continue to brawl as security and referees try to hold back The Kru

To close the show we get the rundown of the upcoming Wednesday Night PPV.

