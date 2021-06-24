WNW Retro Review First: iMPACT! 7.16.2004

The show opens with a recap of last Wednesday’s PPV and announces that the main event of this week’s show will be America’s Most Wanted vs Micheal Shane and Kazarian.

Commentary: Mike Tenay, Don West and Jeff Hammon

Team Japan(Nosawa and Miyamoto) vs Triple X(Christopher Daniels and Elix Skipper):

The bell rings and we are underway. Christopher Daniels and Miyamoto. Daniels looks for a lock up but Miyamoto rolls out of the way and spits the red mist up into the air. They lock up and Daniels gets the Arvada he locks in a sideheadlock but Miyamoto immediately shoots him off into the ropes to break the hold. Daniels comes off the ropes and takes him down with a shoulder tackle. Daniels then hits the ropes again and flips over Miyamoto who drops down on the mat. Daniels then takes him down again with an armdrag takedown. Daniels then locks in a working hold on the arm and shoulder but Miyamoto gets back to his feet and takes the eyes of Daniels before whipping him into the ropes. Daniels comes off the ropes as Miyamoto leapfrogs over him leading to Daniels coming off the ropes and catching a kick from Miyamoto and spins the foot looking for a clothesline but Miyamoto ducks out of the way. Miyamoto then dropkicks Daniels in the knee before hitting him with a dragon screw. Miyamoto then tags out to Nosawa who continues the attack with multiple kicks to the knee of Daniels in the corner. The finish of the match sees Miyamoto go for the green mist but Skipper ducks down and he hits Nosawa instead. This leads to Daniels being tagged in and they hit the Power Plex on Nosawa for the win. After the match Team Canada makes their way to the ring but are held off by security.

Winners: Triple X via Power Plex

We then see a video package of the rivalry between Sabu and Raven. Raven then challenges Sabu to a one on one match.

Alastair Ralphs vs Sabu:

The bell rings and we are underway. Ralphs goes for a clothesline attempt but Sabu ducks it and goes for a single leg takedown leading to a quick elbow drop for a one count. Ralphs then comes at Sabu who moves out of the way and he goes face first into the turnbuckle. Sabu then springboards off the ropes and hits a kick to the face. Sabu then immediately runs into the cover for a two count. Sabu then hits the Arabian Press for a two count. Sabu then locks in the camel clutch but Ralphs uses his strength and escapes the hold and hits an electric chair for a two count. Ralphs then lays in multiple kicks and punches to the back and face of Sabu. Sabu then looks to fight back but Ralphs puts a stop to that as he locks in the Full Nelson and slams him down to the mat. The finish of the match sees Sabu hit the triple jump moonsault for the win.

Winner: Sabu via Triple Jump Moonsault

We then see a recap of the ladder match between America’s Most Wanted and The Naturals. America’s Most Wanted then challenged The Naturals to a six sided steel cage match for the titles.

Alex Shelley vs Roderick Strong:

The bell rings and we are underway. They lock up but Shelley is able to grab the wrist of Strong who then rolls through and grabs the wrist of Shelley. Shelley is then able to get out of the wristlock and transitions into a cravate and drapes his leg over the head and neck area of Strong. Strong looks to be getting out of the hold as he moves the leg so Shelley quickly transitions into a front face lock. Strong then cartwheels out and steps up on Shelley to break the hold and gain control of Shelley’s wrist. Shelley then breaks free and grabs the wrist of Strong before going behind with a hammerlock then takes him down with a snapmare. Shelley then knees Strong in the midsection and takes him down to the mat. The finish of the match sees Alex Shelley hit the Brainbuster for the win.

Winner: Alex Shelley via Brainbuster

We then see a video package of Monty Brown coming for Jeff Jarrett and his NWA World Championship.

Lex Lovett vs Monty Brown:

The bell rings and we are underway. They lock up and Monty just pushes Lovett into the corner and lays in the multiple kicks and punches. Monty then begins to club the back of Lovett multiple times. Monty then chops him in the chest multiple times before shooting him off into the ropes. Lovett however leaps over Monty and kicks him in the midsection and begins to lay in the kicks and punches to the Alpha Male. Lovett then looks for an Irish whip but Monty reverses it sending Lovett into the ropes. Monty then catches him coming off the ropes and drops him on his knee before hitting a fall away slam. Monty then hits the pounce for the win. After the match Monty calls out Jeff Jarrett and says he is coming for him.

Winner: Monty Brown via The Pounce

We then go to Jeff Hammon’s Six Points of Impact. The very first guest, The NWA World Champion Jeff Jarrett.

Mike and Don then run down the card for Wednesday’s PPV

We then go backstage as Shane Douglas interviews Kazarian and Micheal Shane ahead of their main event match.

Micheal Shane and Kazarian vs America’s Most Wanted:

The bell rings and we are underway. Shane and Storm start off the match. They lock up and Storm gains control of the worst but only for a little bit as Shane breaks the hold and now has control of Storm’s wrist. Storm looked to regain control but Shane pulls him down by his hair. Storm gets back up and pushes Shame but Shane comes back with a kneelift to the midsection. Shane then backs Storm into the corner and lights him up with chops to the chest and shots to the face. Shane then turns his back on Storm which allows him to bounce Shane around the ring in every corner lighting him up with chops to the chest. We then get a double screen as we shed AJ Styles watching the match in the back with an injured knee. Storm then chops the chest of Shane who fights back and then throws Storm out of the ring but Storm hangs onto the top rope and flips back into the ring. Storm then chops down Shane before tagging in his partner Wildcat Chris Harris. Storm then whips Shane into the corner followed by Harris whipping Storm into Shane then Storm whipping Shane back followed up with a bulldog from Harris. The finish of the match sees the match end in a time limit draw. The judge for this week is the American Dream Dusty Rhodes who declares America’s Most Wanted the winners. After the match and as the show goes off the air The Naturals run down to the ring and attack AMW.

Winners: America’s Most Wanted via Judge’s Decision

