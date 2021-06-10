WNW Retro Review First Watch: iMPACT! 7.2.04

The show opens with the arrival of “The World’s Most Dangerous Man” Ken Shamrock and hype for the the eight man Gauntlet for the Gold happening at the Wednesday Night PPV.

Commentary: Mike Tenay and Don West

Primetime vs Alex Shelley:

The bell rings and we are underway. Shelley goes for the legs of Primetime but he cartwheels out of the way. Shelley then looks for a lock up but Primetime grabs control of the arm only for Shelley to reverse it and grab control of Primetime’s arm instead. Primetime then is able to flip Shelley to the mat while maintaining the hold and looks to roll him up but Shelly reverses and looks to roll him up but they are in the ropes forcing a break. Shelley goes for another lock up but Primetime grabs hold of the arm and takes him down and rolls him up in a crucifix for barely a one count. Shelley then runs at Primetime who takes him down with an armdrag takedown and follows it up with a unique takedown for a two count. Primetime goes for an Irish whip but Shelley reverses it sending Primetime into the ropes. Primetime is able to step onto the top rope for a moonsault. Primetime gets distracted as Kazarian and Shane make their way to the entrance ramp allowing Shelley to take advantage. Shelley then takes his boots across the face of Primetime before picking him up and clubbing him in the back. Shelley then hits a swinging neckbreaker but only gets a two count as Primetime bridges out. Primetime then hits Shelley with a snapmare followed by a kick to the back for a two count. The finish of the match sees Primetime able to escape the roll up to hit a spinning back kick then the Play of the Day for the win.

Winner: Primetime via Play of the Day

Team Japan(Miyamoto, Nosawa, and Makeinu) vs D’Lo Brown and America’s Most Wanted:

The bell rings and we are underway. Miyamoto and James Storm start the match. They lock up and Storm pushes him away. They lock up again and this time Miyamoto takes advantage as he hits a knee lift into the midsection of the Cowboy. Miyamoto then whips Storm into the ropes and looks for a back bodydrop but Storm rolls off his back and ducks a kick leading to a hurricanrana. Storm then goes for a chop but Miyamoto ducks and pump fakes the mist and laughs in the face of Storm. James then goes for a clothesline but Miyamoto ducks out of the way and lays in the punches and kicks as he gets Storm down to a knee. Miyamoto then tags out to Nosawa who runs at Storm only to get caught in a powerslam. Storm then tags out to Chris Harris leading to a leg lariat attempt from Storm off the ropes but Nosawa ducks and gets hit with an atomic drop from Harris. Storm then hits the Russian Legsweep allowing Chris to get a two count. The finish of the match sees AMW hit the death sentence on Makeinu for the pinfall victory. After the match The Naturals run down to the announce table and take the titles. The Naturals will face AMW for the belts at the PPV.

Monty Brown vs Abismo Negro:

The bell rings and we are underway. Monty gets the jump on Abismo as he slides into the ring. Brown is putting the boots to this man and not giving him a chance to breathe. Monty throws him into the turnbuckle and lays in the kicks to the midsection before hitting him a shot to the face. Monty then turns to jawjack with the crowd which allows for Abismo to come back and light up the face of Monty. Abismo then looks for an Irish whip but Monty reverses it and sends Abismo over the ropes and to the apron. Monty then drills him on his head and the match spills to the floor. Monty jumps to the floor to join Abismo as he continues the onslaught. Monty then picks him up and drops him face first onto the steel guardrail before telling the fans in the front row to back up. He then throws Abismo back into the ring for a two count. Monty then hits him with two kidney shots then followed by two backdrop suplexs. The finish of the match sees Monty Brown hit The Pounce for the win. After the match he looks at the camera and says the D’Lo will feel The Pounce at the PPV.

Winner: Monty Brown via The Pounce

We then see Sharkboy and D-Ray 3000 visiting the Jaws attractions at Universal Orlando.

Michael Shane and Kazarian w/Traci vs Amazing Red and Chris Sabin:

The bell rings and we are underway. Sabin and Kazarian start the match. Kazarian looks for a handshake and gets one from Sabin. They go for a lock up and Kazarian immediately goes behind with a hammer lock. Sabin slips free of the hold and gains control of the wrist of Kazarian. Kazarian then flips out of the hold and grabs control of Sabin’s wrist now. Sabin then drops down to the mat and hits a head scissors takedown on Kazarian to break the hold. Kazarian looks to show Sabin some respect for what he just did but as Sabin goes for the handshake again this time Kazarian slaps him across the face. Kazarian then tags out to Micheal Shane who runs in and gets taken down with a hurricanrana leading to a forearm shot from Red who is on the apron. Red then enters the ring and they both drop him with low dropkicks to the knees. Red and Sabin then both kick Shane in the back and chest leading to shots to the head off the ropes ultimately getting a two count. The finish of the match sees Michael Shane hits Chris Sabin with a Superkick for the win.

Winners: Micheal Shane and Kazarian via Superkick

We then hear from Ken Shamrock as he is looking to destroy Jeff Jarrett.

We then hear from one of the greatest Survivor villains of all time, Jonny Fairplay. He then announces the “Jonny Fairplay Reality Challenge” inviinting any reality star to face him.

We then see Mike and Don run down the card for the PPV. AMW then comes down and tell The Naturals they are not only taking their identity back but also their titles. We then relive the debut of Jeff Hardy and see that Vince Russo and Dusty Rhodes are looking to sign Hardy to TNA.

Team Canada vs 3 Live Kru:

The NWA Champion Jeff Jarrett makes his way to the announcer’s table as he joins them for the main event. We also see Vince Russo talking to Ken Shamrock backstage telling him if Jeff moves from his seat that Shamrock has the right o attack him.

The bell rings and we are underway. Konnan and Eric Young start off the match. Young kicks Konnan in the midsection but Konnan is able to recover and kicks Young in a headlock before being shot off into the ropes by Young. Konnan comes off the ropes and takes him down with a shoulder tackle. Konnan then hits the ropes a EY drops down and Konnan leaps over him. Konnan then comes off the ropes as Young leaps over while Konnan rolls under. Konnan then kicks Young in the midsection before rolling into a clothesline. Roode then enters the ring and gets taken out with the X Factor. Petey then enters the ring and gets takes out with a Russian Legsweep. Roode then looks to take out Konnan who sends him over the top rope and to the floor with a hip toss. B.G. James then enters the ring and takes down Williams with a clothesline before Ron Killings climbs to the top and hits a leg drop into no man’s land for a two count. The finish of the match sees the match break down into chaos as Jeff Jarrett gets off commentary and drills James in the head with the guitar and allows Roode to pick up the win. After the match Jarrett grabs another guitar and looks to attack the Kru but Shamrock makes the save and we have a face off to end the show.

Winners: Team Canada via Pinfall

