WNW Retro Review First Watch: iMPACT! 7.23.04

The show opens with a look at this week’s show. Plus we are getting the in ring debuts of Raven and Jeff Jarrett.

Commentary: Mike Tenay, Don West, and Jeff Hammon

Jerrelle Clark vs X-Division Champion AJ Styles:

The bell rings and we are underway. They lock up and Styles gets the advantage with a sideheadlock on Clark. Clark looks to fight out of the hold but Styles takes him down to the mat with a top wrist lock. Clark gets back to his feet and flips out of the hold into a go behind with a hammer lock. The camera then cuts to a close up of Jeff Hammon for some reason. Back in the ring Styles is in control with a sideheadlock but Clark shoots him off into the ropes leading to Styles taking him down with a shoulder block. Styles then hits the ropes again and leaps over Clark who drops down then comes off the ropes again as Clark leapfrogs over Styles leading to Clark hitting the ropes and Styles leapfrogging over Clark. Clark then comes off the ropes and gets hit with a picture perfect dropkick. Styles then hits Clark with a forearm shot sending him to the ropes before whipping him into the ropes and looks for a back bodydrop but Clark slips out the back. Clark then hits a hurricanrana and transitions right into an armbar. Styles makes it back to his feet and throws Clark into the turnbuckle to break the hold. Clark immediately grabs the back of his neck as he hit the turnbuckle. Styles ducks a clothesline attempt from Clark and Clark ducks one from Styles leading to a kick to the bad arm from Clark. Jerrelle then hits the ropes and performs a 619 but locks the arms of Styles in the ropes. The finish of the match sees Styles go for a double underhook and hits the Styles Clash for the win. After the match Micheal Shane and Kazarian appear on the ramp to confront Styles. These three will compete in Ultimate X for the X-Division strap at the PPV.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Winner: X-Division Champion AJ Styles via Styles Clash

Alex Shelley and Abyss vs Team Mexico(Abismo Negro and Mr. Aguila):

The bell rings and we are underway. Abismo and Shelley start off the match. They lock up and Shelley gets the advantage as he grabs control of the arm of Abismo. Abismo then rolls out of the hold and locks in a leg lock on Shelley who then locks in a head scissors to bring Abismo down to the mat. Shelley then makes it back to his feet and locks in an ankle lock of sorts to Abismo. Abismo then rolls through the hold and rolls up Shelley for a two count as they both trade nearfalls. Both guys make it back to their feet and Abismo is able to grab the arm of Shelley before transitioning to the leg to bring him down to the mat. Abismo then transitions to the head of Shelley and both guys are back to their feet with Abismo still in control. Shelley then hits Abismo in the midsection with a knee lift before pulling down down to the mat. Abismo is able to spin free and whips Shelley into the ropes and looks for a back bodydrop but Shelley rolls through with a sunset flip but Abismo is able to roll through as well to dropkick him straight in the face. Abismo then tags in his partner Mr. Aguila as they whip Shelley into the ropes then look for a hip toss but put on the brakes and flip him back over onto his face. The finish of the match sees Abyss hit the Black Hole Slam about the same time that Alex Shelley hit the top rope double stomp to Mr. Aguila and Shelley is the one to pick up the pin for his team and not Abyss.

Winners: Alex Shelley and Abyss via Top Rope Double Stomp

We then see a recap from the PPV that saw Jeff Hardy sign a contract for a world title match. He was then confronted by both Monty Brown and Jeff Hardy. Hardy was able to take out Monty Brown but Jeff Jarrett was blue to take out Hardy with a guitar shot.

Antonio Banks vs Monty Brown:

The bell rings and we are underway. Monty gets the jump on Banks and drives him face first into the turnbuckle. Monty then throws him to the outside and follows him to the floor as he begins to stomp on him multiple times. Monty then picks him up and drops him face and chest first onto the steel guardrail. He then looks to throw him over the barricade as he tells the crowd to back up but he then throws Banks back into the ring. Monty then takes him down with a shot to the face. Monty picks him up but Banks looks to mount a comeback as he lays in multiple shots to the face of Brown. Banks then looks to whip him into the ropes but Brown reverses and looks for a back bodydrop but Banks telegraphs it and kicks him in the face. Brown then ducks a spin kick from Banks and takes him down with a HUGE clothesline. The finish of the match sees Monty Brown whip Banks into the ropes and hit him with The Pounce for the win.

Winner: Monty Brown via The Pounce

We then see a recap from the first ever six sided steel cage world tag title match between The Naturals and America’s Most Wanted. Team Canada got involved and allowed The Naturals to retain the gold.

Team Canada vs Chris Sabin, Amazing Red, Sonjay Dutt and Mikey Batts:

The bell rings and we are underway. Team Canada gets the jump on their opponents sending them to the floor. Young and Devine whip Dutt and Red into the ropes and look for clothesline attempts but Dutt and Red duck out of the way. They then take down Young and Devine with wheelbarrow armdrag takedowns. Red then leaps off of Dutt and takes down Devine with a dropkick. They then take down Young with a double drop toehold and come off the ropes for a double low dropkick but Red gets taken out of the ring and to the floor while Dutt hits the low dropkick to the face of Young. Red then fights off the rest of Team Canada and the match seems to be back under control. Dutt then leaps off the back of Young and gets a cheap shot at one of the Team Canada members. Eric Young then comes back and takes down Dutt with a spinning powerslam before tagging out to Johnny Devine. The finish of the match sees the match break down into absolute chaos and Petey Williams hits the Canadian Destroyer on Mikey Batts for the win.

Winners: Team Canada via Canadian Destroyer

We then look back to the PPV as Raven attacked Sabu.

Romeo vs Raven:

The bell rings and we are underway. Romeo looks for a lock up but Raven kicks him in the midsection and lays in the clubbing blows to the back before throwing him into the corner. Raven then begins to stomp a mud hole into Romeo in the corner. Raven then throws Romeo to the outside and onto the floor. Raven then follows him to the floor and hits a side Russian leg sweep into the steel guardrail. Raven then rolls back into the ring to break the count and hits another leg sweep into the guardrail. Raven then rolls back in to break the count again before hitting a third leg sweep into the guardrail. Raven the rolls him back into the ring and whips Romeo into the turnbuckle chest first. He then hits the ropes and takes him down with a clothesline. The finish of the match sees Raven hit Romeo with a DDT for the win. After the match Sabu makes his way through the crowd and has a face to face confrontation with Raven who then slaps Sabu in the face. Sabu then leaps off a chair and guardrail to take down Raven. They then begin to brawl all over ringside which sees security break them up.

Winner: Raven via DDT

We then go to Jeff Hammon’s Six Point Sides of the Ring. This week’s guest is The American Dream Dusty Rhodes.

We then see Mike Tenay and Don West run down the card for the PPV.

The Elite Guard then make their way down to the ring to have the back of Jeff Jarrett.

NWA World Champion Jeff Jarrett vs SharkBoy:

The bell rings and we are underway. Jarrett gets the jump on SharkBoy as he knocks him off the top rope and onto the floor. He then follows him to the outside and bounces him around on the guardrail. He then slams SharkBoy face first into the announce table before whipping him into the guardrail before hitting him in the face sending him back into the guardrail. Jarrett then throws him over the steel guardrail into the crowd. Jarrett follows him over the rail and lifts him up and drops him face and chest first onto the guardrail. Jarrett then punches him in the face and kicks him multiple times before throwing him face first into the wall. Jarrett then grabs a chair and rams it into the chest of SharkBoy before dragging him further into the crowd. Jarrett then grabs another chair and swings it across his back. Jeff then throws him back into the wall face first before dragging him up to the second floor of the arena and driving him face first into the stairs. The finish of the match sees them end back up in the ring and SharkBoy goes for the neckbreaker but Jarrett hits a lowblow and then The Stroke for the pinfall victory. After the match Jeff Jarrett grabs the guitar and calls out Jeff Hardy. Jarrett then takes out SharkBoy with the guitar leading to Hardy coming out to take out Jarrett. Monty Brown then shows up to takeout Hardy and we have a face to face confrontation between Brown and Jarrett to close the show.

Winner: NWA World Champion Jeff Jarrett via The Stroke

My Grade: C-

This was an average episode of IMPACT not too much to talk about here. Every match this week was basically a squash match but the opening match between Styles and Clark had a few good spots for the short amount of time they had. The match of the show was the eight man tag.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!