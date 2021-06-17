WNW Retro Review First Watch: iMPACT! 7.9.04

The show opens with a recap of Ken Shamrock snapping on his tag partners at the Wednesday PPV, Who will stop Jeff Jarrett and the status of Jeff Hardy.

Commentary: Mike Tenay and Don West

The Naturals vs Triple X:

The bell rings and we are underway. Andy Douglas and Christopher Daniels start off the match. They lock up and Douglas gets the advantage as he locks in a sideheadlock but Daniels shoots him off into the ropes but Daniels gets taken down with a shoulder tackle. Douglas then hits the ropes and leaps over Daniels who drops down leading to Douglas hitting the ropes again but this time Daniels leapfrogs over Douglas who then leaps over Daniels who falls on his back. Douglas then takes down Daniels with an armdrag takedown leading to Daniels leaping over Douglas who drops down. Daniels then leapfrogs over Douglas who falls on his back this time but Daniels comes off the ropes and cartwheels out of the way. Daniels then looks for a hip toss but Douglas puts on the brakes leading to a monkey flip from Daniels. Daniels then takes down Douglas with an armdrag takedown leading to Stevens stumbling into the ring and gets taken down with an armdrag takedown as well. Daniels then takes down Douglas who is the legal man with another armdrag takedown as he then drags him to his corner to tag in “Primetime” Elix Skipper. They then whip him into the ropes and Daniels leapfrogs over him and he is met with a clothesline from Skipper. Daniels then hits the ropes and Skipper launches him into the air as he hits an elbow drop onto Douglas. Skipper then goes for the cover and only gets a two count. Elix picks him up only for Douglas to poke him in the eye allowing him to tag out to Stevens who comes in and gets taken down by Skipper. The finish of the match sees the match go to a time limit draw. The judge for this week is Larry Zybsko and he makes the decision that Triple X are the winners. After the match The Naturals attack Triple X leading to America’s Most Wanted making the save.

Winners: Triple X via Judge’s Decision

Kazarian and Michael Shane v Shark Boy and D-Ray 3000:

Before the bell can even ring Shane and Kazarian attack their opponents as they were making their entrance. Shane throws D-Ray to the floor as Kazarian begins to attack the back of Shark Boy with blows and kicks. Kazarian and Shane then whip Shark Boy into the ropes then girly him with a back elbow before whipping him down to the mat. They then hit double elbow drops before knipping up and hitting double fist drops. Kazarian then heads out to the apron as Shane is now the legal man for the team. Shane then picks up Shark Boy and punches him in the face. Shark Boy who is now hanging onto the ropes gets choked out by Shane before he kicks him in the midsection and then punches him again in the face. Shane then whips Shark Boy into the ropes and looks to follow him in but Shark Boy puts on the brakes and drives him face first into his knee. Shane ends up in the corner and charges in but Shane lifts him over the ropes to the apron. Shark Boy then blocks and punch and punches him in the face. Shark Boy then climbs to the the top and hits a dropkick for a two count. Shark Boy then goes for a suplex but Shane buts a stop to it with multiple knees to the midsection. Shane then looks for a suplex of his own before Shark Boy slips out the back and locks in a waistlock. Traci who is with Kazarian and Shane jumps up on the apron distracting the referee. Shark Boy then runs Shane into the ropes who then ducks as Kazarian hits Shark Boy in the face. Shane then drives Shark Boy face first into the turnbuckle before tagging in Kazarian. The finish of the match sees Kazarian hit a top rope Spanish Fly for the pinfall victory.

Winners: Kazarian and Michael Shane via Spanish Fly

Abyss and Alex Shelley vs Mikey Batts and Jerrelle Clark:

The bell rings and we are underway. Shelley and Jerrelle start off the match. Jerrelle goes for a lock up but Shelley goes for a single leg takedown and pins down the arm with his boot before gaining control of the arm. Jerrelle then rolls through and turns it around on Shelly as he now has control of his wrist and arm. Jerrelle then takes down Shelley and locks in a hammerlock. Both guys make it back to their feet as Jerrelle maintains the hold. Shelley then then picks the leg of Jerrelle who falls down on the mat. Shelley then hits the ropes and Jerrelle look at or shoot him off with his feet but Shelly cartwheels out of the way. Shelly then gets taken down with a dropkick from Jerrelle who then goes for a clothesline but Shelley puts on the brakes leading to a sliced bread before tagging in The Monster Abyss. Abyss then picks him up and clubs him in the back twice before throwing him into his corner and laying in the rights. Abyss then tags back in Shelley who drives Jerrelle face first into the corner before whipping him into the opposite turnbuckle and Shelly follows him in with a running metora in the corner. The finish of the match sees Alex Shelly whip Clark into Abyss who hits The Black Hole Slam for the win.

Winners: Abyss and Alex Shelley via Black Hole Slam

The Elite Guard(Collyer, Hernandez, Onyx) v 3 Live Kru:

The bell rings and we are underway. Hernandez and Killings start off the the match. They locks up with Hernandez getting the early advantage by gaining control of the arm and wrist of Killings but Killings immediately turns it around and gains control of his arm. Killings then goes behind for a hammer lock but immediately transitions into the front but goes right back behind for a hammerlock. Hernandez breaks the hold and locks in a sideheadlock. Killings then shoots him off into the ropes but Hernandez comes back and takes him down with a shoulder tackle. Hernandez then hits the ropes and leaps over Killings who drops down. Hernandez then comes off the ropes again with Killings leapfrogging over him who then takes him down with a dropkick. Killings then lays in a right and looks for a whip but Hernandez rebrand sends Killings into the corner and looks to follow him in but Killings gets the boot up. Killings then comes out of the corner and hits a tilt-a-whirl reverse DDT before tagging in B.G. James. The finish of the match sees Konnan lock in a submission on Collyer but the referee is distracted which allows Jeff Jarrett to slide in and crack Konnan with the guitar which opens the door for Hernandez pick up the pinfall victory. After the match we have a brawl between the two teams. We then see Dusty Rhodes and Larry Zybszko come down to the ring.

Winners: The Elite Guard via pinfall

We then see Dusty and Larry clear the ring then they cut promos

We then see Jeff Hammon break down the six sided ring.

AJ Styles v Chris Sabin v Petey Williams:

The bell rings and we underway. Styles hits Petey with a forearm shot that send him to the mat and across the ropes. Styles then turns his attention to Sabin as they lock up and Sabin is able to take down Styles with a sideheadlock takedown. Styles then locks in a head scissors around the head of Sabin which opens the door for Petey to come back and lock in a headlock which allows for Sabin to escape the head scissors. Styles is then able to escape the headlock and lock in the head scissors on Petey who then slips through and rolls him up with a jackknife for a two count as Sabin pulls him off Styles. Petey then slips out of Sabin’s grasp and transitions to the back for a waistlock. Styles then comes in and looks for a German Suplex but Petey hits him with a back elbow. Petey then goes for a German of his own but Sabin lands on his feet. Petey then hits the ropes as Sabin leaps in the air but Petey brings him right back down for an atomic drop. Petey then comes off the ropes as Sabin ducks the clothesline and he eats a picture perfect dropkick from Styles. Styles then backs Sabin up against the ropes as he hits him with forearm shot before whipping him into the ropes. Styles then looks for a back bodydrop but Sabin puts on the brakes and looks for a kick to the midsection but Styles catches the kick and flips him over but Sabin lands on his feet and takes down Styles with a hurricanrana. The finish of the match sees AJ dive over the top rope to take out Shane and Kazarian while back in the ring Sabin goes for the Cradle Shock but Petey is able to slip out the back as Scott D’Amore was about to get on the apron. Petey then kicks Sabin in the midsection and hits the Canadian Destroyer for the pinfall victory. After the match Styles, Shane, and Kazarian brawl on the floor. Styles then throws Shane back in the ring and hits the Phenomenal Forearm but Kazarian comes back in and the numbers are too much for Styles.

Winner: Petey Williams via Canadian Destroyer

