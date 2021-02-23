WNW Retro Review First Watch iMPACT! June 11th, 2004

The show opens with a recap of the Wednesday night PPV as AJ Styles was able to defeat Kazarian to win the X-Division title. Immediately following his match Styles was attacked by Kid Kash and Dallas. This week Kazarian is invoking his rematch clause.

Commentary: Mike Tenay and Don West:

Kid Kash vs Amazing Red:

The bell rings and we are underway. They lock and Kash uses his power advantage on the much smaller Red as he shoves him into the corner and causally bumps into the referee. Kash then jumps all over Red as he hammers him with clubbing blows to the back before whipping him into the ropes. Red comes off the ropes and takes down Kash with an armdrag takedown before doing it again as Kash was making it back to his feet. Kash looked to gain control of the match as he got back to his feet and kicks Red in the midsection and goes for a powerbomb but Red counters into another armdrag takedown. Red then kicks Kash in the midsection and looks for an irish whip attempt but Kash counters only for Red to counter him and send Kash up and over onto the apron. Red then takes Kash off the apron and to the floor with a spin kick leading to a diving senton taking out Kash on the floor. Red then rolls Kash back into the ring who is now begging and pleading for a timeout in the match. Red then moves closer to Kash only for Kash to throw him out the ring in front of Dallas. Kash then distracts the referee allowing for Dallas to get some cheap shots in on Red. Dallas throws him back into the ring and Kash struggles a bit to pick him up but eventually gets him up for a double underhook backbreaker across the shoulder for a two count. The finish of the match sees Red climb to the top for a diving elbow but nobody was home leading to a double underhook Piledriver from Kash for the win.

Winner: Kid Kash via Double Underhook Piledriver

After the match we got a highlight video on the X-Division.

We then go backstage to Shane Douglas as we get an interview with the special guest judge for the X-Division title match Dusty Rhodes. We then see Vince Russo walk about and ask for his help.

Kazarian vs AJ Styles(NWA X-Division Championship):

The bell rings and we are underway. They lock up and the bigger Kazarian takes down Styles with an armdrag takedown and proceeds to gloat about it. They lock up again with Styles taking down Kazarian with a headlock takedown. Styles wile maintaining the hold gets both of Kazarian’s shoulders on the mat for a one count. Styles is able to do it again but this time Kazarian pulls the hair of Styles to get off the mat. Kazarian is able to break free of the hold and kicks Styles in the midsection leading to a chop to the chest. Kazarian then looks for an irish whip attempt but Styles counters and leapfrogs over Kazarian then drops down as Kazarian leaps over him then looks for a dropkick but Kazarian holds onto the ropes this time as Styles crash and burns. Kazarian then hits the ropes again but this time gets caught with a picture perfect dropkick from Styles. Kazthen looks for some space as he backs up into the ropes but Styles pushes forward and drags him out of the ropes. Styles looks for the Styles Clash early but Kazarian uses his legs to throw AJ off him and into the turnbuckle. Kazthen hits the ropes but Styles launches him over the ropes and onto the floor. Styles then hits the ropes looking for a dive but Kazarian moves out of the way and Styles lands on the apron then flips back into the ring. Kazarian then climbs up to the apron and Styles is there to meet him leading to a hotshot from Kazarian to Styles. Kazarian then launches back into the ring catching Styles for a DDT and gains a two count. The finish of the match sees Styles whipped into the corner but comes out of it and looks to be hitting a crucifix but turns it into the Styles Clash for the pinfall victory.

Winner AND STILL NWA X-Division Champion: AJ Styles via Styles Clash

After the match Styles is jumped by Kid Kash and Dallas leading to the Blackout sit out powerbomb from Dallas.

We then go backstage as we see David Young who is on a 54 match losing streak trying to hype himself up for his match.

We then get a video package on the current NWA World Champion Jeff Jarrett

The Naturals and David Young vs 3 Live Kru:

The bell rings and we are underway. Konnan and Andy Douglas start off the match. Konnan hyped up the crowd before getting into a test of strength with Douglas who immediately kicks Konnan in the midsection. Douglas then lays in a right to the head of Konnan only for Konnan to turn things about by twisting the arm of Douglas and locking in a sideheadlock. Douglas then shoots Konnan off into the ropes leading to a shoulder block tackle from Konnan taking down Douglas. Konnan hits the ropes and leaps over Douglas then Douglas leapfrogs over Konnan who rolls under him. Konnan then kicks him in the midsection before whipping him into the ropes and rolls into a clothesline taking down Douglas. Chase Stevens then runs into the ring and gets sent out to the floor by Konnan. Konnan then turns his attention back to Douglas as he mounts him in the corner and begins to rain down bombs and then gets the other two members of the Kru to join in on the fun. Truth then tags in as he climbs to the top as the other two members spread the legs of Douglas leading to a legdrop in no man’s land from Truth off the top. The finish of the match sees Truth hit the scissors kick for the pinfall victory.

Winner 3 Live Kru via Scissors Kick

After the match the NWA World Champion Jeff Jarrett makes his way out and looks to announce a match for the Wednesday PPV but gets interrupted by Dusty Rhodes. Dusty says on June 23rd Jarrett will defend the NWA World Title against Ron “The Truth” Killings. Jarrett then says that there will be a public execution at the Wednesday PPV.

We then get a video highlighting “The Alpha Male” Monty Brown who is in action next.

We then get a vignette announcing that D’Lo Brown will be coming to the IMPACT Zone soon.

Monty Brown vs Sonny Siaki:

The bell rings and we are underway. Before Siaki can enter the ring Monty Brown gets the jump on him launching him into the guardrail. Monty then follows him to the floor and clubs him in the back and continues the pursuit as he lays in the right to the face of Siaki. Monty then picks up Siaki as he drops him onto the steel guardrail then punches him in the midsection and picks him up and hits a backdrop suplex onto the floor. Monty then kicks him in the back and throws him back into the ring and gets a two count. Monty then drops Siaki multiple times across his back then picks him up for the running powerslam. Monty then picks up Siaki who begins to fight back with punches to the midsection leading to right hands to the face and a chop to the chest. Siaki then hits the ropes and hits him with multiple clotheslines but only rocks him and goes for a third time but Monty ducks and gets taken down by a leaping clothesline from Siaki. Siaki then chops him in the chest and looks to whip him but Monty counter and looks to drop him with the Alpha bomb but Siaki slips out the back. The finish of the match sees Monty Brown hit the ropes then the Pounce for the win. We then see America’s Most Wanted on the stage as they will defend their tag team titles against Brown and Abyss at the PPV.

Winner: Monty Brown via The Pounce

We then see a video package after the match highlighting the tag team champions America’s Most Wanted.

The TNA 2 year flashback for this week is Brain Urlacher getting into a brawl on the January 28, 2004 show.

We learned that Raven challenge Sabin to a match at the PPV and that this is part of his journey to the world title. We also learned that since they both were trained by The Shiek that they made a pact to never face off against each other. We then take a look at a video package all about Raven.

Team Canada(Petey Williams, Bobby Roode, and Eric Young) vs Team Mexico(Mr. Aguila, Heavy Metal and Abismo):

The bell rings and we are underway. Team Canada jumps Team Mexico from behind and begin to rain down blows onto each member of the team. Booby Roode and Mr. Aguila tangle with each other as Roode whips Mr. Aguila into the ropes and drops down as he leaps over him. Roode then looks to slam him to the mat but Aguila slips out the back and kicks Roode in the midsection leading to him locking hands and kicking him multiple times in the ribs. Aguila then runs up the turnbuckle and bounces off the ropes and takes Roode down with an armdrag takedown. While all of these is happening the other two members of Team Canada Williams and Young are taking it to the other two members of Team Mexico. Team Mexico then turns the tide as Abismo puts Young in the corner as Heavy Metal chops the chest of Willams. Mr. Aguila sends Roode out to the floor and takes him down with a dive. Back in the ring Metal and Abismo takedown both Young and Willams with hurricanranas sending them to the floor. Heavy Metal and Abismo then stand tall in the ring and the match can finally and officially get back to basics as Willams and Abismo are now the legal men. The finish of the match sees Roode go for a powerbomb attempt but Heavy Metal slips out the back and takes down Roode. Metal then goes to the top but behind the referee’s back Scott D’Amore pulls him down with the hockey stick leading to a Death Valley Driver from Roode for the pinfall.

Winners: Team Canada via Death Valley Driver

After the match Team Canada gave Team Mexico a post match beat down leading to Hector Garza making the save. The numbers then became too much leading to Team NWA making the save and a HUGE brawl between all three teams ensued to close the show.

My Take: A

TNA was coming off the heels of the Wednesday PPV which saw AJ Styles regain the X-Division title for the third time in his career. The focal point of the show was the foundation of the company which was the X-Division as we got a rematch between Styles and Kazarian which didn’t disappoint. We also learned that Truth will face Jarrett for the world title in two weeks time. The show gave us great in ring action while driving storylines and building towards the next Wednesday weekly PPV what more can you ask for?

