WNW Retro Review First Watch: TNA Slammiversary 7.19.2005

We sit just 14 DAYS AWAY from the 19th anniversary of TNA/IMPACT Wrestling. Today we go back and celebrate the third year anniversary of TNA/Impact Wrestling with Slammiversary 2005.

Commentary: Mike Tenay and Don West

During the preshow Jeff Jarrett got into a physical altercation in the ring with Raven leading to him getting harassed by a fan at ringside. Jarrett would then flip the guy over the guardrail and attack him. This would lead to Jarrett being arrested and removed from the King of the Mountain match later in the show. Larry Zybszko then puts Raven in the match to replace Jarrett.

Zack Gowan vs Delirious vs Jerrelle Clark vs Amazing Red vs Elix Skipper vs SharkBoy:

The bell rings and we are underway. Delirious begins to act crazy around the ring and slides out to the floor and runs around the ring. He eventually gets back in the ring and grabs the referee before locking in a sideheadlock on Skipper. The other competitors in this match are on the apron and must tag into the match. Skipper immediately picks him up and throws him off. Delirious then hits the ropes but gets taken down with a shoulder block. Delirious then gets back up and jaw jacks with Skipper and kicks him in the midsection but Skipper fires back with a kick of his own doubling over Delirious. On commentary Mike Tenay brings up the fact that SharkBoy is in a lawsuit over the movie SharkBoy and Lava Girl. Skipper then takes down Delirious with two double underhook suplexs before he tags out to Amazing Red. Skipper then puts on a headlock on Red who shoots him off into the ropes. Skipper comes off the ropes and takes him down with a shoulder block. Skipper then hits the ropes and leaps over Red who drops down. Red then looks for a hip toss as Skipper comes off the ropes but he puts on the brakes and looks for one of his own but Red lands on his feet. Red then comes back and takes down Skipper with a monkey flip. Red then leaps at Skipper who catches him and drops him down to the mat before transitioning into a Boston Crab submission. Red rolls through but Skipper maintains control of his legs and picks him up. Skipper attempts an Irish whip but Red reverses it sending him into the ropes. Skipper comes off the ropes and catches a kick in the midsection. Red then dropkicks him in the back face first into the turnbuckle. Jerrelle Clark tags in and misses a clothesline attempt as Red ducks. He comes off the ropes and hits a hurricanrana on Red. Jerrelle then comes off the ropes and leaps over Red for a handspring flip bouncing off the ropes but comes up empty as Red moves in the nick of time. The finish of the match sees the match break down into complete chaos but in the end SharkBoy was able to hit the Deep Sea Drop for the win.

Winner: SharkBoy via Deep Sea Drop

We then go backstage as Abyss prepares for the fatal five way world title match later tonight. Abyss also punches the mirror behind him.

We then go backstage to Shane Douglas as he interviews Shocker but he is interrupted Alex Shelley.

Alex Shelley vs Shocker:

The bell rings and we are underway. They lock up with Shocker getting the advantage with a waistlock. Shelley slips out of the hold and grabs control of Shocker’s wrist for a split second before Shocker grabs a hold of his leg and takes him down to the mat. Shocker locks in a heel hook but Shelley is able to drop his free legs across the face to break the hold. Shocker then tries to stack up Shelley who transitions into an armbar before Shocker rolls him back up and transitions into a headlock of sorts. Shelly is then able to slip out of the hold and grab control of his arm. Shocker however is able to make it back to his feet and looks to take down Shelley with an armbar but Shelley is able to escape and takes down Shocker by his feet and turns it into a modified Boston Crab submission. Shocker fortunately for him makes it to the bottom rope to break the hold. The finish of the match sees Shocker counter a Satellite DDT into a cradle for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Shocker via Cradle Pin

We then see the #5 greatest moment in TNA history which was AJ Styles beating Jeff Jarrett to win the NWA World Championship.

We then go backstage to Shane Douglas who is interviewing 3 Live Kru. Ron and Konnan are questioning the loyalty of B.G. James. They seem to be all good before their match.

Outlaw vs Ron “The Truth” Killings:

The bell rings and we are underway. They lock up but Oitlaw has the advantage as he pushes Killings into the ropes. We do however get a clean break between the two. They lock up for the second time but this time Killings gets the advantage and control of Outlaw’s arm as he twist it. Outlaw then slips out of the wristlock and goes behind with a hammerlock on Killings. Truth slips out of the hold and locks in a hammerlock of his own before Outlaw hits him in the face with a back elbow to break up the hold. Outlaw then locks in a sideheadlock but Truth is able to shoot him off into the ropes but gets taken down with a shoulder block. Outlaw then hits the ropes and leaps over Truth who drops down. Outlaw comes off the ropes again and telegraphs a back bodydrop and kicks Truth in the face. Outlaw whips Killings into the ropes but Killings comes off the ropes and takes him down with a hurricanrana. Truth then looks to follow up but the Outlaw turns the tables and drives Killings face first into the turnbuckle and lays in a right to the face. He then begins to stomp a hole into Truth. Outlaw then gets in a war of words with the referee which allows Truth to flip up to the top rope. Truth then takes him down with a missle dropkick and goes for a hip toss but we have a bit of a botch. Outlaw then hits a low low before setting him up in the corner and whipping him into the opposite turnbuckle. Outlaw then looks to follow it up with a splash in the corner but comes up empty as Killings moves out of the way. The finish of the match sees Outlaw go for a Cobra Clutch but Killings reverses it and rolls him up for the three count. After the match the Outlaw attacks Truth with the Cobra Cultch Slam and looks to hit him with a chair but B.G. James makes the save but couldn’t hit him with the chair. Konnan had to make the save and run off The Outlaw.

Winner: Ron “The Truth” Killings via Roll Up

The number four greatest TNA moment in history is the debut of Raven in January 2003.

We then go backstage as Shane Douglas interviews Team Canada ahead of their matches.

The Naturals vs Team Canada(NWA World Tag Team Championship):

The bell rings and we are underway. Eric Young and Chase Stevens start off the match. They lock up and Eric Young gets the advantage as he locks in a sideheadlock on Stevens. Chase is able to roll up Young in the hold for a two count. Young gets right back into a sideheadlock and both guys make it back to their feet. Stevens is able to slip out of the hold and we get a test of strength. Young then kicks one of the arms of Stevens and twist the other arm into a top wristlock. Young then pulls the hair of Stevens to take him down to the mat. Young then decides to pander and gloat to the crowd which allows for Stevens to get back to his feet. Young then turns around just in time for Stevens to grab him by the hair and pull him down to the mat. Young then slaps Stevens which Chase then returns the slap leading to them locking up. Young gets the advantage as he pushes Stevens into a corner and slaps him in the face again. They then begin to trade shots back and fourth before Young drops to the mat. Stevens then picks up Young and drags him over to his corner and tags in his partner Andy Douglas. They both grab an arm and twist it around leading to a double chop to the chest. The finish of the match sees Team Canada distract the referee as Petey goes for the Canadian Destroyer in the background Chase Stevens is tossed a megaphone and it is revealed to be Jimmy Hart. Stevens hits Petey in the back with it allowing Douglas to roll up Williams for the win.

WINNERS AND STILL NWA World Tag Team Champions: The Naturals via Roll Up

We now go to the number three greatest moment in TNA history which is the first ever Lockdown PPV.

We then go backstage to Shane Douglas who is interviewing Sean Waltman.

Sonjay Dutt vs Samoa Joe:

The bell rings and we are underway. Joe starts off with attacking the hamstrings of Dutt with multiple kicks. Joe then seems to have Dutt cornered in the ring as he continues to push him back into the corner as he tries to use his speed and escape. Joe then lights him up with multiple slaps, punches and plamstrikes to the chest and body of Dutt. Joe then goes for a spinning clothesline bit Dutt ducks the attempt and lights up Joe with chops and kicks but Joe just eventually brushes him off and shoved him down to the mat. Dutt rolls through and dropkicks him into a corner. Dutt then comes off the ropes and tries to take him down with a clothesline but to no avail. Dutt then springboards off the ropes and kicks Joe in the face with the heels of his boots which sends Joe staggering back into the corner. Dutt then foolishly runs at Joe who slams him down on the back of his neck with a uranage. Joe then hits a snapmare followed by a chop to the chest, a kick to the back and a running knee drop. Joe then goes for the cover and gets a two count. Joe then whips Sonjay into the corner and Joe follows him in with a knee lift to the midsection. The finish of the match sees a spinning muscle buster then locks in the rear naked choke for the win.

Winner: Samoan Joe via Rear Naked Choke

We then go backstage to a promo from Raven.

Bobby Roode v Lance Hoyt:

The bell rings and we are underway. They lock up and Lance has the power advantage as he pushes Bobby Roode back and down to the mat. Roode runs and locks back up with Hoyt but Lance once again showcases the power advantage as he pushes Roode back into the corner and we get a clean break. Lance and Roode go face to face with each other as Roode pushes Hoyt. Lance finally has enough of the jaw jacking from Roode and pushes him back. Roode then charges at Hoyt only to get scooped up and slammed down to the mat. Lance then whips Roode into the ropes and looks for a clothesline attempt but Roode ducks and hangs onto the ropes to avoid another clothesline attempt. Lance then runs and clotheslines Roode out of the ring. He then brings him back in the hard way by pulling his hair. Roode puts a stop to this as he grabs the leg of Hoyt and pulls him out to the floor. They then begin to trade shots on the outside with Lance getting the advantage as he drives Roode face first into the apron. Lance then throws Roode back in the ring and allows for Scott D’Amore to distract him. Lance then tries to get back in the ring but Scott grabs the leg of Hoyt but Lance kicks him off into the guardrail. Roode then takes advantage and knocks Lance off the apron and into the steel guardrail. The finish of the match sees Scott D’Amore grab the leg of Hoyt which opens the door for Roode to hit a running clothesline to the back of his neck for the pinfall victory. After the match Bobby and Scott continue the attack. Scott then goes for a moonsault but comes up empty leading to a big boot to Roode then he hits a big choke slam followed by a moonsault to Scott D’Amore.

Winner: Bobby Roode via Running Clothesline

We then see the number 2 greatest moment in TNA history which was the debut of Jeff Hardy.

America’s Most Wanted vs 3 Live Kru:

The bell rings and we are underway. Chris Harris and Konnan start off the match. They lock up and Konnan looks to go behind but Harris puts on the brakes and looks to go behind as well but Konnan puts a stop to that grabs control of the arm and wrings it out. Harris then breaks the hold and grabs control of Konnan’s arm and attacks it with blows to the upper arm and shoulder area. Harris then goes for an Irish whip attempt but Konnan is able to reverse and locks in a headlock. Harris then shoots him off into the ropes but comes off the ropes and takes him down with a shoulder block. Konnan then hits the ropes and leaps over Harris who drops down followed by Konnan rolling under Harris who leapfrogs over Konnan. Konnan then kicks Harris in the midsection before pushing him back into the ropes and shooting him off into the opposite ropes. He then rolls through and takes him down with a clothesline. Konnan then hits a flatliner on James Storm who runs into the ring. He then takes off his shoe and throws it at Harris. He then picks it back up and throws it at the back of Storm on his way out of the ring. Storm then gets back up and kicks Konnan in the midsection after he puts his shoes back on and hits with an enzguri. Harris then gets back to his feet and begins stomping on Konnan before choking him with his boot. He then picks up Konnan and drags him to his corner and tags out to James Storm. Storm then lays in the rights to the face and head of Konnan before he begins to choke out Konnan with his boot. The finish of the match sees The Outlaw make his way to ringside and gets into a brawl with Konnan which allows for America’s Most Wanted to hit the Hart Attack for the win.

Winners: America’s Most Wanted via The Hart Attack

The number one greatest moment in TNA history is when Elix Skipper walked the top of the cage to hit a hurricanrana.

Christopher Daniels vs Micheal Shane vs Chris Sabin(Elimination X- Division Championship):

The bell rings and we are underway. Both Daniels and Sabin want to get the first crack at Shane which leads them to butt heads and argue with each other. Daniels then takes out Sabin with a shot to the face before he begins to trade blows with Shane. Shane then backs Daniels up to the ropes and whips him into the opposite ropes. Shane then looks for a clothesline attempt but Daniels ducks but gets rocked by Sabin. Sabin then turns his attention to Shane with a shot to the face but Daniels comes back with a chop to the chest of Sabin. Daniels and Shane then look to be on the same page as they went for an Irish whip attempt but Sabin puts on the brakes. Sabin then whips Daniels into the ropes leading to a double hip toss from Shane and Sabin to Daniels as he came off the ropes. Shane then turns his attention to Sabin as they begin to trade chops to chest before Daniels would get back up only to be taken back down by Shane. Shane and Sabin go back to trading blows with one other before Daniels gets back up and hits Sabin with a clubbing blow to the back. Daniels then hits Sabin with a headbutt before whipping him into the ropes. Sabin ducks a clothesline attempt from Shane who ends up hitting Daniels leading to Sabin coming off the ropes as Shane lifts him up and he hits a hurricanrana on Daniels. Shane then kicks Sabin in the midsection before raining in the punches as he backs Sabin into the ropes. He then whips Sabin into the ropes and drops down as Sabin cartwheels over him. Sabin then doubles Shane over with a superkick to the midsection followed by a dropkick to the head off the ropes. The finish of the match sees Daniels kick out Sabin’s feet as he went for a springboard leading to the Angel’s Wings for the pinfall victory.

WINNER AND STILL X-DIVISION CHAMPION: Christopher Daniels via Angel’s Wings

We then go backstage to Shane Douglas as he interviews Monty Brown ahead of the King of the Mountain World Championship match.

AJ Styles vs Monty Brown vs Abyss vs Sean Waltman vs Raven(NWA World Championship)

My Grade: B-

This was a really great PPV which saw the TNA debut of Samoa Joe who at the time was the ROH Pure Champion. A match that I recommend for you to watch from the show is the world tag team championship match between The Naturals and Team Canada. Both teams are young and only have a few years experience but put on one of the best tag team matches I’ve ever seen.

