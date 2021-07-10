WNW Retro Review First Watch: TNA Slammiversary 2008

Today we sit just 7 days away from the 19th anniversary show of TNA/IMPACT, Slammiversary. So today we are going all the way back to Memphis, Tennessee in 2008. To celebrate the 6th year anniversary. What better way to do that than with a wedding.

Commentary: Mike Tenay and Don West

Petey Williams vs Kaz(X-Division Championship):

The bell rings and we are underway. They lock up and Petey gets the advantage with the go behind into a waistlock. Petey then spins out and begins to work the wrist and arm of Kaz. Kaz then makes it to the ropes and flips out of the hold and grands control of Maple Leaf Muscle’s wrist. Petey then kicks Kaz in the midsection and grabs the wrist. Kaz the rolls through and kicks the hand of Petey to break the hold and grab his wrist. Petey then tries to roll through but Kaz catches him for a one count. Petey then runs at Kaz but is taken down with two consecutive armdrag takedowns. Petey then looks for a clothesline attempt but Kaz ducks and comes off the ropes with a crossbody for a two count. Petey then gets right back up and rolls him up for a nearfall. Kaz then stacks up Petey for a two count. Kaz then goes for wave of the future but Petey was able to cartwheel out of the way. Petey then looks for the Canadian Destroyer but Kaz escapes and sweeps the leg but Petey bounces back and takes Kaz down to the mat but Kaz shoots him off and into the corner. Kaz then follows it up with a running clothesline in the corner. Kaz then runs and uses the ropes to leap and kick him in the chest. Petey then rolls to the floor to get some advice and checked on by Big Poppa Pump Scott Steiner. Petey then rolls back in the ring but gets taken down by a hip toss from Kaz. Kaz then lights up Petey with kicks to the midsection then takes him down with a spinning heel kick. Kaz then elects for more offense instead of the pin when he springboards off the middle rope and hits a leg drop for a two count. The finish of the match sees Petey hit a bloody Kaz with the Canadian Destroyer for the win. After the match Steiner and Petey continue the beat down of Kaz. Scott then gets on the mic and said that TNA is scared of him becoming world champion. Scott then wants to make sure that Kaz doesn’t show up for his world title match on Thursday. Abyss then makes his return and the save for Kaz. Scott then throws Petey into Abyss who hits a Black Hole Slam. Abyss then hits one on both Scott and Rhaka Khan.

WINNER AND STILL X-DIVISION CHAMPION: Little Petey Pump via Canadian Destroyer

Eric Young then shows up at the commentary booth and says that The King of Rock n Roll is on his way to the arena. He even has a front row seat reserved for Elvis.

We then take a special look at the Special Enforcer for the King of the Mountain Match, Kevin Nash.

We then go backstage as Jeremy Borash is interviewing Kevin Nash ahead of the match.

Roxxi, ODB and Gail Kim vs The Beautiful People and Moose:

The bell rings and we are underway. The baby faces enter the ring and The Beautiful People leave and look for higher ground. This leaves Moose in the ring all alone with them. Moose goes for a punch to Gail who blocks it and gives her one of her own. Roxxi then hits her with a forearm shot leading to a chop to the chest from ODB. Gail and Roxxi hit her with forearm shots while ODB chops her again. Gail then whips Moose into the corner before whipping both ODB and Roxxi into her. Gail then takes her down to the mat as Moose rolls to the floor and try to get this match underway. The Beautiful People then turn around and look to be heading to the back but Hail and ODB say not so fast and attacks them on the ramp. Roxxi then begins to fight with Moose as everyone else is fighting on the entrance ramp. Roxxi then rolls Moose back into the ring and mounts her as she rains down the rights and lefts. Roxxi then picks her up and hits her with a forearm shot and looks to whip her in the corner but Moose reverses it sending Roxxi into the corner. Moose then follows her in but Roxxi gets the boot up in time. Roxxi then comes back and takes her down with multiple forearm shots to the chest. Roxxi then hits the ropes but Angelina Love picks the ankle. Roxxi kicks her away quickly and runs at Moose who takes her down with a flatliner for a two count. The finish of the match sees ODB hit a running powerslam on Moose for the win.

Winners: ODB, Roxxi and Gail Kim via Running Powerslam

We then go to a video package on The War Machine Rhino

We then go backstage as we comments from Rhino ahead of The King of the Mountain Match.

LAX vs Team 3D(TNA World Tag Team Championship):

The bell rings and we are underway. Brother D-Von and Hernandez start off the match. They lock up but we have a stalemate and get a clean break. They lock up again but Hernandez gets the advantage as he pushes D-Von into the corner. We look to get a clean break but D-Vin fights out of the corner with shots to the face and backs up Hernandez. D-Von punches him in the face again and drops him down to a knee. D-Von then drops an elbow on the back of Hernandez’s neck and then a shot to the face before he chokes him on the ropes. D-Von then whips Hernandez into the ropes who ducks the clothesline attempt from D-Von and comes off the ropes again and takes him down with a shoulder tackle. Hernandez then hits him with a clubbing blow to the back before tagging in Homicide. Hernandez then chops D-Von in the chest before dropping him on the ropes. They then whip him into the opposite followed up with double running clotheslines then Homicide whips D-Von into Hernandez who mows him down for a two count. The finish of the match sees Homicide come up empty on a dive leading to Team 3D looking for a 3D on Hernandez this allowed Homicide to slip back in and roll up Brother D-Von for the win.

WINNERS AND STILL TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS: LAX via Roll Up

We then get a video package on Robert Roode about the King of the Mountain Match.

We then go backstage to Jeremy Borash as he interviews Robert Roode.

Awesome Kong vs Serena Deeb:

This is a $25k fan challenge. Serena was picked out of the crowd and signed a waiver to challenge Kong for the cash. Serena tried to takedown Kong but to no avail and Kong just tosses her aside. Kong then charges at her in the corner but Deeb uses her speed and moves out of the way. Serena then jumps on the back of Kong and looks to lock in a sleeper hold but Kong just grabs her by the hair and whips her down to the mat. Serena then rolls to the floor and Kong follows her to floor. Kong then stomps her in the midsection before picking her up and swinging her into the guardrail. Kong then drags her by hair and throws her into the guardrail before standing in her neck. Kong then drives her face first into the steel steps. Kong then pushes Josie who was the other girl who wanted to challenge Kong. Kong then rolls Deeb back into the ring and kicks her in the back. Kong then hits the implant buster for the win.

Winner: Awesome Kong via Implant Buster

Awesome Kong vs Josie Robinson:

After the match Kong challenges Josie to a match. Josie then slaps Kong in the face and hops the guardrail. She then pushes Kong into the steps and mounts her and begins laying in rights and left. Kong then is able to fight her off and push her into the guardrail. Kong then hits her with a clubbing blow to the back before throwing her into the guardrail and hitting her with a back fist. Kong goes for another but come up empty. Josie then uses her speed to attack Kong. Josie then rolls in the ring and catches Kong on the way in with a kick. Kong catches the second kick and lays her out with a back fist. Kong then takes off her gloves and slap her across the face before running her down in the corner with a clothesline. Kong then hits the Awesome Bomb to pick up the win.

Winner: Awesome Kong via Awesome Bomb

Eric Young then comes out to interrupt the celebration and introduces “Elvis Presley.” Elvis then gets in the ring but gets hit with an Awesome Bomb

We then go to a video package on Christian Cage and the King of the Mountain Match

We then go backstage to an interview with Christian Cage as we get comments from him ahead of the match

We then look at Booker T and the King of the Mountain Match.

We then go backstage to Jeremy Borash who interviews Booker T as we get comments from Booker ahead of the match. Booker thinks that he is the sole reason that TNA is on the map.

Kurt Angle vs AJ Styles:

The bell rings and we are underway. They lock up and Styles looked to have the advantage but Kurt turns it around and pushes him into the corner. We then look to get a clean break but the referee had to step in to break these two up. Angle then looks to go for the leg but pulls a bait and switch and goes behind for the waistlock and takes Styles down to the mat. AJ tries to escape the hold but Kurt hangs on and finally Styles makes it to the ropes. The referee then looks for a clean break but Angle slaps Styles in the back of the head. They lock up again and Kurt gets the advantage as he locks in a sideheadlock and takes him down to the mat with a headlock takedown. Both guys make it back to their feet and Styles backs up to the ropes and shoots Angle off. Kurt comes off the ropes and takes him down with a shoulder block. Kurt then hits the ropes and leaps over Stules who dropped down to the mat. Kurt then comes off the ropes again but gets taken down with an armdrag takedown from AJ. Styles then takes him down with two more armdrag takedowns as Angle rolls to the floor. Angle then reenters the ring and kicks Styles in the midsection and drops an elbow to the back of the neck. Angle then hits him with two uppercuts before hitting the ropes. Styles leapfrogs over Kurt who comes off the ropes again as Styels drops down and Kurt leaps over him. Styles then takes down Kurt with a picture perfect dropkick. Styles throws Angle into the corner and begins raining down with punches to the face of Angle. Styles then gets distracted by Tomoko on the floor which allows for Angle to rack the eyes of AJ. The finish of the match sees Karen Jarrett come to the ring and looks to hand him the chair but pulls it away which allows Styles to hit the Styles Clash for the win. After the match both Angle and Tomoko attack Styles.

Winner: AJ Styles via Styles Clash

We then preview the TNA World Champion Samoa Joe ahead of his title defense in the King of the Mountain Match.

We then go backstage as Joe is being interviewed and we get comments from the champion ahead of the match.

WINNER AND STILL TNA WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION: Samoa Joe

