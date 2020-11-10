WNW Retro Review First Watch: Turning Point 2004

It was announced last month that Turning Point would return on November 14th as an Impact Plus Monthly PPV. I decided to take a look at two retro Turning Points and the ones I've chosen are 2004 and 2009. Before Impact tonight enjoy my first watch review of Turning Point 2004.

Commentary: Mike Tenay and Don West

3 Live Kru vs Team Canda(NWA Tag Team Championship):

The bell rings and here we go. B.G. James and Eric Young start off the match. Theh kock uo and James uses his power advantage to push Young into a corner. We get the clean break but Young comes right back with a kick to the midsection of James. Young then follows up with a punch to the head of James and looks to drive him into the top turnbuckle but James puts on the brakes and punches Young in the midsection then drives him face first into the top turnbuckle. James then follows it up with driving Young face first into two more turnbuckles before irish whipping him into the ropes and Young catches James with a kick and then multiple shots to the head. Young then turns his back on James to mock his dancing and pays for it with a shot to the head then James knocks Roode off the apron followed up with a slam of Young to the mat. Roode then tries to get in the ring which distracts the referee and allows for 3 Live Kru to hit their version of the wazz up on Young as Truth comes off the top with a legdrop to the no man's land of Young. Truth is now the legal competitor as well as Roode who tags himself in the match. They lock up and Roode gets the advantage as he locks in a sideheadlock on Truth. Ron fights back though as he punches Roode in the ribs multiple times before shooting him off into the ropes but gets taken down with a shoulder tackle from Roode. Roode then mocks Truth as he dances in the ring before hitting the ropes and leaping over Truth who makes it back to his feet and leapfrogs over Roode. Roode then ducks a clothesline attempt from Truth and whips him into the ropes and looks for a hip toss but Truth counters into one of his own. Truth then takes down Roode again with an armdrag takedown before hitting two big right hands to the face off Roode backing him up into the corner. Truth then attempts to whip him into the opposite turnbuckle but Roode counters and looks to follow him in but Truth puts on the brakes and leaps over Roode. Truth then ducks a clothesline attempt and hits a lie detector for a nearfall. The finish of the match sees B.G. James go for the perp lock and Johnny Devine slides in while the referee was distracted and hits him over the back with a hockey stick allowing Roode to cover James for the pinfall victory.

WINNERS AND NEW NWA TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS TEAM CANADA via pinfall

After the match we go backstage to Shane Douglas who interviews the new DOA Dusty Rhodes and asks him what he's got in store for Turning Point. Rhodes says this is gonna be an electrifying night as he hypes the remainder of the card.

Kid Kash, Kazarian, and Michael Shane vs Sonny Siaki, Hector Garza, and Sonjay Dutt:

The bell rings and here we go. Sonjay Dutt and Kid Kash start off the match. Dutt goes eye to eye and nose to nose with Kash as they jawjack with each. Kash pushes Sonjay and he answers back with a big slap across the face. They then begin to trade punches before Kash takes down Dutt with a waistlock then transitions into a front facelock. Dutt is able to spin out and atrempt a front facelock of his own but Kash spwarls on the mat and looks for a hammer lock but Dutt is able to escape and get to his feet. Kash then sweeps the legs of Dutt for a one count and Dutt does the same to get only a one count. Kash then looks for a kick to the midsection but Dutt catches the foot. Kash then attempts to turn it into an enziguri but Dutt ducks. Kash then looks for a snapmare while on his knees but Dutt is able to land on his feet. Dutt then ducks a clothesline attempt from Kash and hits him with an enziguri. Dutt then takes down Kash with a dropkick followed up with a tilt-a-whirl head scissors off the ropes. Dutt then lands some shots to the head of Kash before irish whipping him into the ropes. Kash then ducks the clothesline attempt from Dutt and goes behind with a waistlock but Dutt runs into the ropes and hangs out forcing Kash to roll back. Kash then comes back and springboards off the ropes into a sunset flip but Dutt rolls through and follows up with a dropkick. Sonjay then drags Kash over to his corner and tags out to Hector Garza as they hit a double suplex on Kash. The finish of the match sees the match break down as the referee was checking on the guys down on the floor Traci Brooks climbs to the top rope and hits The Pie of the Sky on Kazarian leading to Garza hitting a twisting corkscrew moonsault for the pinfall victory.

Winners: Sonjay Dutt, Hector Garza, and Sonny Siaki via Twisting Corkscrew Moonsault

After the match we go backstage to Scott Hudson who interviews Macho Man Randy Savage for pre-match comments ahead of the main event.

We then go to Scott Hudson again who gets pre-match comments from X-Division Champion Petey Williams and coach Scott D'Amore ahead of the title match.

Abyss vs Monty Brown(Serengeti Survival Match):

Brown challenges the monster to meet him in the entrance ramp and they begin trading shots as the bell rings. Brown has the advantage as he kicks Abyss in the midsection and throws him into the steel guardrail. Brown continues the onslaught as he clubs the monster in the back then throws him into the steel steps. Brown lays in more punches and clubbing blows to the monster before throwing him into the steel guardrail again. Brown then attempts to irish whip him into the steel but Abyss puts on the brakes leading to Monty kicking the arm and punch the ribs of the monster. Monty then clubs the back and punches him in the face but Abyss is able to come back and whip Brown into the ringpost. Abyss then drives the lower back of Brown into the apron twice before throwing him into the guardrail. The finish of the match sees Monty Brown counter a powerbomb attempt from Abyss and hits the Alpha Bomb on Abyss into the tacks for the win.

Winner: Monty Brown via Alpha Bomb

After the match we see two people who are making fun of Vince McMahon and Triple H as they are looking for a tape that Dusty plans to play later in the show.

The NYC vs Pat Kenney and Johnny B. Badd(Jacqueline is the special guest referee):

The bell rings and here we go. Johnny Swinger and Pat Kenney start the match. They jawjack with each other and Swinger pokes the chest of Kenney leading to Pat slapping him in the face. Pat then takes him down with a double leg takedown and lays in the punches. Gilbertti tries to get in the ring and make a save but Pat takes him out. Pat then lays in the jabs to Swinger before hitting Swinger with a HUGE right hand spinning him inside out. Pat sets Swinger up in the corner and punches him in the face before irish whipling him into the opposite turnbuckle. Pat then follows him in and looks for a monkey flip but Swinger pushes him off and runs at him and Pat hits a back bodydrop. Swinger looks for a truce of sorts and offers a handshake but Pat opts to poke him in the eye and drags him to his corner to tag out to Johnny B. Badd. They both irish whip him into the ropes and connect with a double back elbow. The finish of the match sees the match break down as Johnny Swinger pushes Jacqueline out of the way leading to her getting in the face of Swinger resulting in a pieface from Swinger. Johnny B. Badd then sends Swinger into Jacqueline who slams him down to the mat leading to a TKO from Johnny B. Badd for the pinfall victory.

Winners: Pat Kenney and Johnny B. Badd via TKO

After the matc we go outside to see a car peeling off from The Kings of Wrestling and it looks like they have kidnapped Randy Savage.

Raven vs Diamond Dallas Page:

The bell rings and here we go. DDP runs righr at Raven and drills him with a clothesline in the corner. DDP thn begins to lay in the jabs to Raven and catching him with one jab after another as he bounces off the ropes. DDP finally takes him down but continues to hit Raven with jabs. DDP then kicks Raven in the midsection but he answers back with a kick of his own. DDP thn looks to kick him again but Raven catches the leg and spins him around but eats a clothesline from DDP. DDP then begins to stomp a mudhole into Raven in the corner. The referee looks to back Page off of Raven but Page just pushes him away and continues to stomp on Raven. The referee looks to try and break it up again and this time eats a big boot for his troubles. Page then hits the ropes and hits Raven with a baseball slide sending him to tbe floor. Numerous referees come out from tbe back to get on the referee as Page follows Raven to the floor and around the ringside area. Page then sends Raven into the steel guardrail twice with two Russian Legsweeps. The finish of the match sees the match break down and two of Raven's henchmen show up attacking DDP. Erick Watts jumps off of commentary to make the save leading to him attacking DDP. Page would take out Watts with the Diamond Cutter before eventually hitting one on Raven for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Diamond Dallas Page via Diamond Cutter

After the match we see the fake Vince and Triple H in their personal room when Traci looks to welcome them to TNA with cookies.

Petey Williams vs Chris Sabin(X-Division Championship):

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Sabin gets the advantage and locks in a wristlock. Petey is able to counter the hold as he flips off the top rope and locks on a wristlock of his own. Sabin rolls down on the mat to break the hold. Petey tries to lock on a sideheadlock but Sabin pushes him down to the mat as Sabin holds on to the arm of Williams. Petey counter and throws Sabin across the ring into the corner. Petey follows in but Sabin counters and looks for the cradle shock but Petey slips out the back and slides out of the ring. Petey regroups with Scott D’Amore before sliding back in the ring. They lock up again and Sabin gets the advantage with a sideheadlock but Petey shoots him into the corner. Sabin then runs back at him but Petey leapfrogs over him but Sabin comes right back and sweeps the legs of Williams for a one count. The finish of the match sees Scott D'Amore pop up on the apron to distract the referee and allows for Petey to reach in his trunks for brass knuckles and hits Sabin in the head to pick up the pinfall victory.

Winner: Petey Williams via pinfall

After the match we go backstage and see the fake Vince McMahon get attack by a peron under 5 feet who claimed to be a senior TNA official.

Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Jeff Jarrett vs AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, and Randy Savage:

The bell rings and here we go. Jeff Jarrett and AJ Styles starts off the match. Both guys pander to the crowd and jawjack with each other. They finally lock up but only for a mere second as Jarrett goes behind Styles and locks in a sideheadlock and takes him down to the mat but Styles counters into a headscissors. Jarrett is able to pop out and gets back to his feet before locking on a sideheadlock. Styles is able to spin out of the hold and lock in a sideheadlock of his own but Jarrett shoots him off into the ropes. Styles comes off the ropes and ducks a clothesline attempt from Jarrett and comes off the ropes with a tilt-a-whirl head scissors takedown. Styles looks for a hip toss but Jarrett puts on the brakes and punches Styles in the midsection. Jarrett goes back into the sideheadlock but Styles shoots him off into the ropes and leapfrogs over Jarrett then drops down as Jarrett leaps over him and catches Jarrett with a picture perfect dropkick off the ropes. Jarrett tags out to Scott Hall and he locks up with Styles. Hall gets the advantage as he wrings the arm of Styles and hits him with short arm shoulder blocks. The finish of the match sees Randy Savage return and all three men put sleeperholds on the Kings of Wrestling as Savage rolls up Jarrett for the pinfall victory.

Winners: AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, and Randy Savage via Roll-up

After the match we see the fake Vince McMahon get loaded up into an Ambulance

We then go back to Mike Tenay and Don West as they announce the next PPV is Final Resolution on Sunday January 16th, 2005

We then go to Dusty Rhodes who is at the production truck and tells them to play the Cookie Gate tape.

America's Most Wanted vs Triple X(Six Sides of Steel; Losing Team Must Disband):

Winners: America's Most Wanted via The Powerplex

My Take: C -

This was a good show from the heyday of TNA. This could've been a really good show but some of the matches just didn't have much excitement in my opinion, ended weird, or weird rules. The matches I really enjowas the six man X-Division match, the X-Division Championship match and the main event. Raven vs DDP was the worst match of the night. The Six Sides of Steel was the match of the night and one of the best steel cage matches I have ever seen. I highly recommend you watch and recommend this match to other wrestling fans.

