AXS TV and Impact Wrestling Present "Impact Week"

As announced earlier this week on Impact's website and social media accounts, Impact will be having it's very first 'Impact Week' a five night event occurring in the month of October which will culminate with the company's yearly pay per view Bound For Glory.

The event kicks off on Tuesday the 24th

That week's episode of Impact which will air on AXS TV and Twitch at 8pm

The show will be followed by the first televised broadcast of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows' show which will be called Talk-N-Shop: Full Keg and will also air exclusively on AXS.

On Thursday the 22nd and Saturday the 24th, more Impact/AXS TV exclusive shows will be airing:

This Is Impact! a documentary show highlighting some of the matches and competitors taking place at BFG (plus an encore presentation airing on at 6pm before the actual PPV)

A one hour preshow called 'Live Countdown To Glory' at 7pm on Saturday on AXS TV

And finally, Impact Wrestling's Bound For Glory event will be at 8pm on Saturday live on pay per view

If fans have been wanting some kind of buzz or hype or intrigue around Bound For Glory, you can't ask for more than this.

Impact Week Announcement

New International TV Deals

The one aspect around Impact Wrestling that people tend to look over is their reach and influence outside of the United States. While the company has done well for itself in the states, internationally however the company is second to none.

According to recent reports, Impact's parent company Anthem Sports & Entertainment have partner with Rutube.List which is apparently one of Russia's biggest digital platforms; Various AXS acquired material like the Fight Network and Impact Wrestling will be airing on Rutube's streaming service.

This will increase Impact's international reach as the promotion already has TV deals or are streaming their product in various international countries like India, North Africa, Canada, The Middle East and The United Kingdom among other places.

Speaking of the U.K., more news have come out that Impact Wrestling has partnered with British Sports channel, Premier Sports to air their weekly content as well as pay per views like Victory Road and Bound For Glory on channels Premier Sports 2 and FreeSports thereby increasing Impact's reach within the United Kingdom and helping to get Impact more eyes across the world.

Impact Wrestling Streams In Russia:

Impact Wrestling Partners With Premier Sports:

Impact Wrestling's Victory Road Card

And now we come to the major story of this piece, which is Impact Wrestling's Victory Road event which will be airing exclusively on the Impact Plus App at 8pm.

The show has been advertised to have nine matches on the card but so far on seven have been announced for the event, here are the matches that have been made public:

Reno Scum vs. Rhino and Heath

In the ever going pursuit of helping to get his buddy and tag team partner signed to contract with Impact, 'The War Machine' Rhino and Heath will take on the team of Luster the Legend and Adam Thornstowe aka Reno Scum in an unsanctioned tag match.

Will Rhino and Heath pull out the win and presumably get one step closer to Heath getting a job with Impact or will Hernandez's new associates in Reno Scum pick up the victory.

The Defeat Rohit Challenge

The self proclaimed Desi Hitman, Rohit Raju has issued an open challenge which he calls "The Defeat Rohit Challenge". It appears that the X Division title may not be on the line (or maybe it is the company didn't really make it all that clear), regardless the question of who will accept the challenge could further the story involving Rohit, TJP, Trey Miguel and Chris Bey.

Perhaps this challenge could lead to the return of an X Division wrestler like Jake Crist or Daga or perhaps the debut of new wrestler onto the roster.

Brian Meyers vs. Tommy Dreamer

The Most Professional Wrestler vs. The Innovator of Violence square off at Victory Road. After throwing a temper tantrum in the backstage area following his defeat to Willie Mack the week prior and a wild west inspired segment on the recent episode, Brian Meyers takes on ECW Legend Tommy Dreamer.

Will Meyers be able to get back to his winning ways or will Dreamer shock everyone by being the former WWE Tag Team Champion?

Also will this match be in some way a continuation in the Meyers vs. Mack storyline that's been going on for weeks on Impact.

Tenille Dashwood vs. Jordynne Grace

After two weeks of exchanging wins against one another, the Texan Powerhouse Jordynne Grace takes on the woman she saved from a brutal beatdown by Taya Valkyrie earlier in the year, Tenille Dashwood.

Will Impact's resident Aussie come out with the win (particularly with the help of her Personal Photographer, Kaleb Konley) or will Thick Mama Pump defeat her rival for the second time in a week.

Ace Austin vs. Karl Anderson vs. Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander

The most recent match to be announced on the card one half of the new crowned AAW tag team champions, Ace Austin takes on Karl Anderson of The Good Brothers, one half of the tag team champions and Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelley and 'The Walking Weapon' Josh Alexander in fatal four way match.

Which member of their respective team will come out with the victory? Especially with the four way tag team title match at Bound For Glory on the horizon.

Susie vs. Deonna Purrazzo For The Impact Wrestling Knockout's Championship

The innocent but unstable Susie takes on the Virtuosa, Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship.

Will Purrazzo make an example out of Susie at Victory Road, Will Susie pull off the upset and win the title thanks to her other personality, Su Yung or could the end result of this match lead to a possible triple threat match between Su, Purrazzo and Kylie Rae?

Eddie Edwards vs. Eric Young For The Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Championship

In the main event, The world class manic Eric Young defends his world heavyweight championship against the unstable wolf, Eddie Edwards.

Following the injury he suffered at the hands of Eric Young plus the attacks he endured from Ken Shamrock in last two episodes of Impact, can Eddie Edwards muster enough determination to upset EY and become the world champion for a third time or will the injuries and psychopathic mindset of the world champion be to much of Edwards.

And will the outcome of this match affect the main event for BFG...this and more coming at Victory Road on Saturday October 3rd at 8pm Exclusively on the Impact Plus App.

