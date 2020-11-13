WNW's Impact Wrestling News Update (11/13/20)

Hello everyone my welcome back to another edition of WNW's Impact Wrestling News Update and although these types of articles come out on either Saturday or Sunday, I've decided to make this one a day or two earlier.

Some shocking news regarding three of Impact's most popular stars has been revealed; Plus, Improvements to Impact's streaming service has been announced as well as a special event that set to occur on Impact's Facebook page.

And finally, I'll give you an update on the up-and coming Knockouts Tag Team Tournament and the new matches have been announced for Turning Point; So with all that said, lets get into it.

Improvements Coming To Impact Plus

According to a recent post made by the company on their website and on their social media pages:

"IMPACT Plus is currently migrating to a new system as part of an overall product augmentation.

Subscribers may experience downtime during this period. This process will be completed shortly, and the brand-new IMPACT Plus will launch.

Standby for a brand-new IMPACT Plus-with improved discoverability, new Originals. content curated by your favorite IMPACT wrestler as well as monthly live events including this Saturday's TURNING POINT!"

For people who have asked for Impact Wrestling to improve their streaming app, your prayers have be answered and just in time for the up-and-coming Turning Point event.

Message from Impact Plus:

Impact Wrestling is Set to Air a Two Night Pop-Up Store

In addition to news regarding the Impact Plus App, the company has also announced that on November 17th and 18th from 10-11:30pm they will be having a Pop-Up Store event exclusively on their Facebook page hosted by former WWE European champion and Impact executive, D'lo "DeLorean" Brown.

The event will see a multitude of items being sold like posters, 8x10 photos, turnbuckles (presumably signed), souvenirs worn by the wrestlers and so much more.

Wrestlers who will be in attendance include TJP, Chris Bey, Tenille Dashwood, Rhino, Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee, Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie and the Motor City Machine Guns.

Remember this event will airing live and exclusively on Impact's Facebook page on the 17th and 18th of Nov from 10-11:30 pm, so don't miss you chance to get some impressive merch and possibly chat with some of best stars on the Impact Wrestling Roster.

Impact Wrestling's Pop-Up Store:

The Rascalz Are Leaving Impact

In case your unaware of this shocking relevant, it's been heavily suggested that Impact Wrestling stars: Trey Miguel, Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz of the popular stable "The Rascalz" are planning to leave the promotion.

On this week's edition of Impact, a segment was aired with all three members of the rascalz where they received a letter saying that they have been evicted from "the tree house" because they haven't paid rent in two years...silly yes but this is wrestling.

The Rascalz officially made their debut in Impact Wrestling on November 28th 2018, seen in a backstage segment where the trio could be seen in a That 70's show style of format giggling at each other with it being revealed that the trio enjoy themselves a special type of green.

During their two years with Impact, the group would engage in feuds with names like Moose, The North, Santana and Ortiz, Madman Fulton, XXXL and Ace Austin, with one of the most memorable moments involving the trio taking place on the June 7th 2019 edition of Impact where the Rascalz "won" the tag belts from Santana and Ortiz, only for the decision to be changed at the last minute due to Trey (who was kayfabe under the influence of alcohol) being the champions despite the fact he was a legal participate in the match.

In another segment on this week's episode of Impact a match was made in which Trey Miguel and Impact World Champion, Rich Swann will take on Dez and Wentz in tag team action for next week.

If it the stories are true that this will be the last hurray for The Rascalz in Impact Wrestling (for now), then I can only wish them the best in their future endeavors but at the same time the company could swerve us and something could happen which could be a part of a new but major storyline.

Will have to just wait a see next week's episode of Impact to find out what happens next.

The Rascalz "Win" The Impact Tag Team Titles (June 7th 2019)

The Knockouts Tag Team Tournament Coming Next Week

After the announcement of the Knockouts Tag Team Titles returning to Impact Wrestling at Bound For Glory, at tournament to crown the new tag team champions were officially in the following weeks.

The tournament will see 8 tag teams competing with the new champions being crowned at the very first Impact pay per view of 2021, Hard To Kill on January 16th; Here are the teams who will most likely take part in the tournament:

The Boricua Badass and the Hottest Flame, Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan have become one of the most entertaining duos on the Knockouts roster while at the same time the most outspoken as their wrestling ability is only rivaled by their able to trash talk their opponents whilst wrestling in the ring.

Most fans believe that Steelz and Hogan should be the team to not only advance in the tournament but become the new tag champions as a result, however they aren't the only duo who've been built up in last couple of months that fans would like to see become champions.















The next team involved is the duo Nevaeh and Jessicka Havok, who have the most experience as a team out of the others announced for the tournament as the two were a team known as "Killer Death Machines" for many years and they even have experience as tag team champions in the independent wrestling promotion, RISE.

Both Havok and Nevaeh have go to war with some the teams in this tournament and it has helped to get the fans interested in seeing a tag team division return to the Knockouts Division.









The truest definition of an odd couple would have to be the brash and colorful fashionista, Taya Valkyrie and the dark and sadistic demon assassin known as Rosemary.

This duo have had a love hate relationship going all the way back to when Taya debuted for the company back in late 2017 but since then they have become friends and even tag team partners in a number of matches; Many fans think the team of Taya and Rosemary should be the first to win the tag team titles as they could bring legitimacy and sense of importance to the titles due to their status within the company as seasoned veterans in the locker room.















Credit: Frank Bon Photo

While this team isn't official yet all signs do point that the makeshift tag team of Tenille Dashwood and Jordynne Grace will take part in tournament.

Much like Taya and Rosemary, Tenille and Jordynne have had a love-hate relationship in Impact Wrestling but after each woman failed in win tag team matches with Alisha Edwards and Madison Rayne, Tenille asked Jordynne on this week's episode of Impact to be her tag team partner to which Jordynne agreed to sort of....See Grace decided that she and Tenille should have a tag team match at Turning Point as a way to build up their trust.

But for more on this it time to talk about the new matches that have been announced for Turning Point.











New Matches Announced For Turning Point

At the time of the this article's publication, Impact Wrestling's Turning Point event will occur the next day on Nov. 14th with matches like Deonna Purrazzo vs. Su Yung for the Knockouts Championship and Rich Swann defending his World Heavyweight Championship against 'The Draw' Sami Callihan set to take place.

For details regarding those matches that were announced a week ago for Turning Point, click the link below:

Following this week's edition of Impact Wrestling, more matches were announced for Turning Point:









After defeating TJP in a high stakes contest for the X Division Championship, 'The Desi Hitman' Rohit Raju is set to defend his title in another "Defeat Rohit Challenge" at Turning Point.

So the question is who will accept the challenge? Will be someone on the roster, TJP donning his old Manik persona, one of the Rascalz, a returning superstar or perhaps a new wrestler.

After his surprising appearance at Bound For Glory, former X Division Champion Davari takes on former world champion, Eddie Edwards; Will Edwards be able to put away his opponent or will Davari get the biggest win in his entire professional wrestling career and defeat Eddie Edwards.

In an attempt to build some trust between each other, "Thick Mama Pump" Jordynne Grace and Tenille Dashwood team up to take on the duo Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie.

Will the unlikely team of Dashwood and Grace be able to put their issues aside and become a successful tag team or will the odd couple of Taya and Rosemary pick up the victory?

I will said this, It's amazing to see Rosemary find time to wrestler when you know her almost husband got shot but whatever.

The team of XXXL (Larry D and Acey Romero) have been wrecking havoc on the locker room for weeks with the most recent victim being former tag team champion, Chris Sabin; After his match with Acey Romero on this week's episode of Impact, Sabin called on the help of former rival and tag team specialist, 'The Cowboy' James Storm to help him take on the destructive duo.

Will XXXL get the biggest win of their careers and defeat two of the greatest tag team wrestlers in company history or will Storm and Sabin be able to defeat XXXL and end their mayhem?

All this and more on when Impact Wrestling presents Turning Point on November 14th at 8pm exclusively on the Impact Plus App.

If you enjoyed this article, be sure to follow me on Twitter @hakeemfullerton and for more wrestling related content, be sure to follow, Wrestling New World on Twitter @wnwnews.