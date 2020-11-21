WNW's Impact Wrestling News Update (11/21/20)

Hello everyone and welcome to another edition of WNW's Impact Wrestling News Update, where today will be discussing news as it relates to Impact's Knockouts Tag Title Tournament, an MMA legend almost appeared on Impact, the departure of three popular names on the Impact roster and finally some intriguing content has been upload to Impact's YouTube page...Let's Get Into It!









Jordynne Grace's Mystery Partner

The first match in the tournament to crown new Knockouts Tag Team Champions saw Neveah and former Knockouts Champion, Jessicka Havok defeat the unlikely pairing of Tenille Dashwood and Alisha Edwards thereby advancing to the second round. However, it's what came next that got many fans speculating and intrigued all at the same time.

After the brackets showed Havok and Neveah advancing to next round, it was immediately followed by a backstage segment involving Jordynne Grace who could be seen on the phone talking with someone (most likely her tag team partner for the tournament).

Before the segment ends, Grace mentions that the person on the other end "Was thinking about retiring" and confirming that they'll see this person next week; So the big question is who was Jordynne Grace referring/talking to during the phone call?



While many of us will not be able to know who until next Tuesday, there are at least three possible names who could be Jordynne's tag team partner:

The first and most obvious name is LuFisto, a veteran in pro wrestling who has experience tag teaming with Jordynne Grace during their time in the Independent Scene as well as other promotions.

Many fans have been asking for years to see LuFisto appear on Impact and this could be the right time to do so; But with all that said, it would probably be way too easy for it to be LuFisto especially when you consider that Impact is no stranger to teasing someone or something for an up-and-coming event only for it to be a red herring and the reveal to something completely else.

The second person that could be Jordynne's partner is Brooke Tessmacher, a former Knockouts Champion and former Knockouts Tag Team Champion in her own right who comes from Texas much like Thick Mama Pump herself.

If that's not enough to convince you, then you should know that earlier this week, a photo was posted on Tasha Steelz's Twitter account where she, her tag partner Kiera Hogan and Tessmacher herself could be seen standing together for a photo.

This has lead many to suspect that this could be a hint as to who Grace's partner might be albeit the evidence is a bit rough around the edges for it to be concrete.

The third and final name that I'll mention is none other than Brooke's former tag team partner, Tara who much like Brooke has been the Knockouts Singles and Tag Team Champions in her career.

This one could very well be the most likely person to be Grace's partner as Tara was someone who had retired from Pro Wrestling only to announce that she would be coming out of retirement for one more match and if you remember in the previously mentioned phone conversation Jordynne did mention how she thought the person on the other end of the call was "thinking about retirement' much like Tara.

Could any of these names be Jordynne Grace's tag partner come Tuesday on Impact or will the company hit use with the unexpected give us a returning star or new signee to be her partner? Whatever the case will find out next Tuesday when Grace and her partner takes on the team of Killer Kelly and Renee Michelle.

















Plans with Chael Sonnen and Impact Wrestling Go South

Speaking of unexpected names to show up on Impact Wrestling, let's talk about the news that an MMA superstar almost appeared on Impact.

According to Dave Meltzer and The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (so take all of this with a grain of salt), Chael Sonnen a big name in the UFC and MMA as a whole was allegedly in talks with Impact Wrestling to work a feud with fellow MMA legend and Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer, Ken Shamrock.

For whatever reason talks between the two parties ended after Sonnen supposedly decided against it.

Whether these claims regarding Sonnen and Impact having talking and them breaking down are true or not, what cane be confirmed is that the World's Most Dangerous Man Ken Shamrock is set to take on Rich Swann for the Impact World Heavyweight Championship on next week's episode of Impact.

Chael Sonnen and Impact Wrestling

Credit: IMPACT Wrestling

Farewell To The Rascalz

Impact fans have been grieving for the last couple of days as Dezmond Xavier, Zachery Wentz and Trey Miguel of The Rascalz wrestled their last match in Impact Wrestling this week in the main event along side World Champion, Rich Swann.

Even before the bell rang to start the match, everyone could tell that this would be the final hurray for The Rascalz and after an impressive match which saw Swann and Trey pick up the victory, all three of Rascalz began to break out into tears before leaving their trademarked jackets hanging onto the ring ropes. Upon returning to the backstage area, The Rascalz and Swann were attacked by both Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan which helped to set up the aforementioned world title match between Swann and Shamrock for next week's episode

It's been heavily reportedly that all members of The Rascalz are set to appear for the WWE at some point in time and for many fans we can only hope that the Rascalz will be booked properly there as they were in Impact.

Nonetheless we here at Wrestling News World, would like to thank the Rascalz for their work in Impact Wrestling both as solo and tag team competitors over the last couple of years and we wish them the best in their future endeavors.















Impact Plus Exclusive Becomes Free on YouTube

Finally, will end with interesting new regarding Impact's previous Impact Plus event Turning Point.

As mentioned in last week's edition of the Impact News Update Impact Wrestling gave their streaming app (Impact Plus) one heck of a facelift as the graphics, features and some content have been updated to the delight of Impact fans the world over, However as the only saying goes "No good deed goes unpunished" and it's safe to say that a few people were punished.

While Impact's decision to update their app was a step in the right direction, they probably should of made this decision sooner than they did as it's mentioned by various people on social media that they've had issues signing back onto the app in addition to other problems.

In order to compromise the problem, Impact has uploaded the entirety of the Turning Point event onto their website and later their YouTube page, so if your one of the many fans who were unable to watch this event on the app the company has got you covered.

Hopefully this problem will be cleared up by the time Impact's final Impact Plus event, Final Resolution airs on December 12th.

Turning Point 2020 :

IMPACT Plus Turning Point 2020: FULL SHOW | IMPACT Wrestling Full Events - YouTube









