WNW's Impact Wrestling News Update (12/26/20)

Impact Wrestling On A New Streaming Channel

Before you ask, Yes Impact will still be airing their weekly program and other throwback shows on Twitch and Pluto TV so that wouldn't change.

Anyway, earlier this week is was announced that Impact Wrestling had partnered with one of the biggest Over-The Top Media services in world, XUMO and I even posted a link to an article that goes into great detail about who XUMO are and what can be expected for this partnership down below.

To give you a bridged version of what this all means as a result of this partnership, Impact will be bringing their content to the "More than 24 million unique users on the platform." and "bring the IMPACT Wrestling Channel to Nearly 50 percent of smart TVs in the United States." with the latter point mentioned by Jamie Pollack who is the Chief Revenue Officer for Fight Media Group among others.

So in other words, this partnership has increased the amount of places to view Impact Wrestling within the United States from AXS TV to YouTube to Pluto TV to Twitch to the Impact Plus App and now XUMO pretty impressive for a company who people reportedly say they can't find the show on their cable and TV providers.

Brackets Revealed For The Super X Cup Tournament

With only a few weeks before the event on January 9th 2021, Impact doesn't have much time to build up new storylines going into Genesis so instead they tried a different approach to fix that issue: Having a tournament.

As if the tournament leading to Hard To Kill wasn't enough it was announced a week or so ago that their first monthly pay per view of 2021 will not only have Willie Mack vs. Moose in an I Quit Match but it will also see the return of the Super X Cup Tournament which has seen names like Chris Sabin, Samoa Joe and Dezmond Xavier win it in their careers.

Earlier this week however, the brackets were revealed to the public, showing who would be taking part in the tournament.

As you can see the tournament brackets include three former X Division Champions: Daivari, Suicide and Ace Austin, two names who have fought for the belt but never won it: Crazzy Steve and Cousin Jake and three unsigned wrestlers in the form of Tre Lamar, KC Navarro and Blake Christian

So far we know that the tournament will start at Genesis but it's unclear at this point if it will conclude on the same show; We also don't know at least right now if the winner gets a future shot at the X Division title but it would make things very interesting for sure.

With stories of Impact stars having their contracts expire in the early part of 2021 perhaps Impact could use this tournament as a way to sign Christian, Navarro and Lamar to company to fill back up the roster.









Impact's Brown Box Special on eBay

Early this week, Impact announced on their website that they are having 'The Brown Box Special' in which fans can get a box filled with collectibles and other merchandise like two official Impact T-shirts, two official TNA/Impact DVDs as well as two autographed eight by 10 swatches that used at Bound For Glory 2020 in addition to other good stuff you can get on the eBay store.

Plus the merch you get as a result of this special will be completely random so what you might get in your order will be different from someone else.

Even though Christmas has come and gone you should still go out a buy yourself or for friends some Impact Wrestling merch courtesy the Brown Box Special.

Impact Wrestling's Brown Box Special:

Wrestle Week

After the first Wrestle Week was such a success leading into Bound For Glory back in October, Impact has decided to do it again in the lead up to Hard To Kill where just like the previous Wrestle Week it will go from Tuesday the 12th (the night of the go home episode of Impact) to Saturday the 16th (night of Hard To Kill).

According to Impact's own website, January's Wrestle Week will include things like:

The Broadcasting Premiere of Bound For Glory 2020 on AXS TV at 4pm eastern time followed by the new episode of Impact at 8pm and then a special edition of 'IMPACT In 60' immediately afterwards on 10pm.

An in-depth look into some of the matches that will taking place at the event in a special known as 'This Is Hard To Kill' on January 14th at 9pm eastern time.

A screening of the Jean Claude Van Damme 1989 film, Kickboxer at 8 and 10:30pm eastern time on January 15th hosted by none other the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The Good Brothers.

A one hour special before Hard To Kill known as IMPACT Wrestling Live: Countdown to Hard To Kill PPV will air at 7pm (one hour before HTK)

So yeah this is gonna be a load week leading into Hard To Kill, you don't want to miss it.

Updates on Hard To Kill

And now we come the main piece of today's News Update article, the every growing card leading into Hard To Kill on January 16th 2021 as well as the other interesting stuff that Impact has got planned in connection to this event.

Much like having Wrestle Week in the lead up to Bound For Glory, Impact Wrestling is bringing back Cell-ebration after the success of the previous Cell-ebration at Slammiversary 2020.

The Cell-ebration will be held on Zoom and will last for two hours on January 16th at 11 am eastern time where fans can asked the wrestlers of Impact Wrestling questions but first you need to register and if your wondering how to do that, I will post a link to article where I got this information down below which also includes how you can register in addition to other interesting things about this event...so if you have any questions be sure to sign up and get them ready for HTK's Cell-ebration.

On the last episode of Impact Wrestling in 2020 (before the before the Best of Impact shows) Karl Anderson defeated Chris Sabin in a singles match with a very controversial ending with an even bigger and more controversial final segment to close out the show when Karl Anderson and a returning Luke Gallows attacked Rich Swann and Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin of the Motor City Machine Guns with aid of All Elite Wrestling World Champion, Kenny Omega before the AEW champion teased the idea of new Bullet Club and ask for a non-title six man tag between himself and the Impact tag team champions, The Good Brothers vs. The Impact World Champion Rich Swann and the MCMG in the main event of Hard To Kill....Holy Crossover!

this news by itself got a lot of people already interested in buying the pay per view in of itself but the other matches that have been recently announce have only helped in making the event a must-see show.

Following TJ...I mean Manik's victory over Rohit Raju to become X Division Champion at Final Resolution and the sneak means in which Chris Bey picked up a disqualification win over the new champion on an episode of Impact, a match has been set for the X Division Championship.

The masked enigma, Manik defend will his belt against the former champion Rohit and the Ultimate Finesser Bey at Hard To Kill in a three way match.

Will Manik retain his title, Will Rohit regain the belt or will Chris Bey win back the belt he got screwed out of by Rohit Raju months ago and will the winner of the Super X Cup play role in the outcome of this match?

Finally we come to another match that has been announced for Hard To Kill, the former longest reigning Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie (who by the way trademarked her name earlier this week) called out the current reigning champion and Impact Wrestler of the Year in 2020, Deonna Purrazzo.

During this week's Best of Impact part one episode, Taya discussed Deonna's achievements in her short time back to the promotion but she also mentions how Kimber Lee and Deonna screwed her and Rosemary out of the chance to move forward into the tournament to crown new Knockouts Tag Team Champions and brings up the face that Deonna has never faced her yet.

By the end of it, Taya lays out the challenge at Hard To Kill on January 16th: Taya vs. Deonna for Knockouts Championship; Will the champion respond in the coming weeks leading to coming and will we see a new champion crowned at HTK? who knows but one thing is certain, Hard To Kill is shaping up to be one hell of a event to start off the year.









