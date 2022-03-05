WNW's Impact Wrestling News Update (3/5/22)

Welcome back to another edition of WNW's Impact Wrestling News Update and Happy March 5th as Impact will be airing it's Sacrifice event later tonight at 8pm eastern time, streaming on the Impact Plus App, IMPACT Ultimate Insiders on their YouTube channel and on FITE TV.

Before the event though, we got a few Impact related news stories to discuss...









































Impact Stars at the Arnold Classic

2022 has seen Impact Wrestling hit the road once again and making appearance in numerous especially at the famous Arnold Sports Festival aka the Arnold Classic in Colombus Ohio.

From Friday until Saturday Impact Wrestling stars like The Good Brothers and Jordynne Grace will be at the event signing autographs and taking photos with fans in the area.

Wrestlers who are interested in having a tryout with Impact can do so as part of their Gut Check sessions that will be occurring on the final day of the Arnold Classic on Sunday March 6th.

Impact Returns to Philadelphia

Speaking of March, Impact Wrestling returns to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia Pennsylvania for their set of tapings with tickets for the shows on March the 18th and March the 19th now available to purchase.

Tickets for the Philly Tapings

2300 Box Office (showare.com)

Tickets Now on Sale for Impact's Rebellion PPV

As announced on their Twitter account and on the Go-Home episode of Impact Wrestling a few days ago, tickets for the company's up-and-coming Rebellion pay per view are now available to purchase.

How To Get Your Tickets for Rebellion

IMPACT! Wrestling Tickets | Single Game Tickets & Schedule | Ticketmaster.com













































Two New Matches Announced for WrestleCon

Finally, we wrap things up for day by mentioning the matches that have been made by Impact Wrestling for another event taking place in the month of April.

As part of this year's WrestleCon event, Impact Wrestling will be hosting its first ever Multiverse of Matches event on Friday April 1st with the first of two matches seeing Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson aka the Good Brothers taking on some actual brothers in the form of Ring of Honor's own Mark and Jay Briscoe in a tag team dream match for the ages.

Another match occurring at Multiverse of Matches is Ultimate X which will be the first one of its kind since the first ever all female Ultimate X match at Hard To Kill early this year which conveniently enough occurred in the same area in which WrestleCon is taking place and that is Dallas Texas.

Another Impact show is also set to take place as part of a two-night event that will be happening also in association with WrestleCon, but for more details on that and how to get your tickets for these Impact Wrestling shows at WrestleCon on April 1st, check the links below.

More Info on WrestleCon

IMPACT Wrestling Delivers Back To Back Shows At WrestleCon On April 1st, Starting At 9 p.m. – IMPACT Wrestling

WrestleCon Tickets

IMPACT Wrestling - April 1st 9:00 PM CST. – Highspots Live!

















