On tonight's episode of IMPACT Moose successfully defended his TNA World Heavyweight Championship against TNA Original Hernandez. After the match instead of playing his music they played the music of former TNA and WWE 24/7 Champion EC3. This was them teasing that Dixie Carter's nephew could be returning to the company very soon.

After IMPACT went off the air tonight we got another promo video for Slammiversary as the reporter said that a former world champion could be returning at Slammiversary next month. During the promo we got to see all the released WWE Superstars expect for Drake Maverick. In his place we saw Lio Rush.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Here is the video:

Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.



WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.



Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.



For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!