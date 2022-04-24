Skip to main content
Ace Austin Wins X-Division Championship At Rebellion

Tonight at Rebellion Ace Austin became a three time X-Division champion by defeating now former champion, Trey Miguel and “Speedball” Mike Bailey.

Heading into Rebellion Ace looked to recruit Impact’s newest signees in Bailey to help him take out Miguel. Bailey would answer with a resounding kick to the head of Ace, and letting him know that it’s every man for themselves.

Congratulations to Ace Austin on becoming a three time X-Division champion.

