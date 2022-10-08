AEW Star Frankie Kazarian Wins The X-Division Championship at Bound For Glory

The opening match of tonight’s Bound For Glory saw Mike Bailey defend the X-Division Championship against AEW star Frankie Kazarian.

The match would see Frankie become the first person in history to kick out of Bailey’s finisher Ultimo Weapon.

In the end Kazarian would pick up the win and become a five time X-Division Champion.

What does this mean for the X-Division Championship and will Kazarian take the belt back to AEW?