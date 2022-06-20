AJ Styles made his return to Impact Wrestling via recorded message

Skip to main content
Tonight at Slammiversary Impact Wrestling celebrated 20 years of the company with former TNA/Impact stars showing in person or via recorded message and you can’t have a celebration without the face of the company. 

AJ Styles made his return to the company via a recorded message praising the company for giving him a chance and  running down the card of the first ever show.

Styles was also voted by the fans as the most impactful X-Division wrestler. 

