AJ Styles made his return to Impact Wrestling via recorded message

Tonight at Slammiversary Impact Wrestling celebrated 20 years of the company with former TNA/Impact stars showing in person or via recorded message and you can’t have a celebration without the face of the company.

AJ Styles made his return to the company via a recorded message praising the company for giving him a chance and running down the card of the first ever show.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Styles was also voted by the fans as the most impactful X-Division wrestler.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!