Anthony Carelli fka Santino Marella announced as Director of Authority

This past Thursday Gail Kim was asked if she will be assuming the role of Director of Authority while Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore recovers from his brutal attack last week.

It was last week on IMPACT that Bully Ray along with the help of The Good Hands attacked D'Amore after him and Ray got into a heated argument with D'Amore slapping Ray in the face.

In the end Bully would hit Scott with a piledriver leading into a triple powerbomb through a table with The Good Hands.

Tonight following the shenaigans of the Digital Media Championship match Anthony Carelli would make his way to the stage and announced that he is the new Director of Authority and restarted the match.

Joe Hendry would go on to win the match and retain the championship.

How will Anthony Carelli fare in this new position?