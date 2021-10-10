October 26, 2021
Awesome Kong To Be Inducted Into The Impact Hall of Fame
Updated:
Original:

Awesome Kong To Be Inducted Into The Impact Hall of Fame

Author:

Tonight on Impact Plus was the return of Knockouts Knockdown. During the show the inductee for this year’s hall of fame at Bound For Glory was announced.

Christy Hemme made her return to Impact tonight and announced that Former Knockouts Champion and Knockouts Tag Team Champion, Awesome Kong will be inducted at Bound For Glory.

Here is the official tweet:

Kong would then make an appearance and reaction to the news of her induction. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

04C795DE-970E-489A-89A4-40707F6417B3
Impact Wrestling

Bound For Glory Preview 10.23.21

462F7324-F41A-4035-9239-F21B9599B5BA
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview: Bound For Glory Go Home Show 10.21.21

1AD079A6-F8A6-4FE5-8CA9-D3C41B32C2B4
Impact Talent Showcase

Decay: Impact Talent Showcase

3953AD2D-4F6F-40D8-9552-98D9B23BADAB
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview 10.14.21

E9FB89DD-86D2-4E9A-B21E-1E363E603404
Impact Wrestling

Awesome Kong To Be Inducted Into The Impact Hall of Fame

EEE65B5C-0320-416C-B4A5-F43D425FE285
Impact Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling Preview 6.3.21

CE9333B7-A9B7-4970-86FD-361AE3A0CE88
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview 3.2.21

F959F9F7-A2A0-46C0-8342-6F8542EFD1D0
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview 2.23.21