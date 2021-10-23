Bound For Glory Preview 10.23.21

Tonight is the biggest PPV of the year for Impact Wrestling. Tonight is where legends are made and champions are crowned.

All the titles are up for grabs. Who will walk out with gold around their waist?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - History will be made on the Countdown to Glory pre-show, streaming LIVE this Saturday at 9:30pm ET on YouTube and FITE. Just 30 minutes before Bound For Glory goes on the air, the first-ever Digital Media Champion will be crowned in a six-way free-for-all. Following a grueling first-round of the Digital Media Championship Tournament, John Skyler, Crazzy Steve, Fallah Bahh, Jordynne Grace, Chelsea Greenand Madison Rayne have qualified for the finals. Rayne will be stepping in as a substitute for her Influence ally, Tenille Dashwood. Who will be the first to call themselves Digital Media Champion?

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Victory Road, Christian Cage successfully retained his IMPACT World Title against Ace Austin in a hard-fought contest. But it was what happened after the match that sent shockwaves throughout the entire wrestling world. Just moments after the bell, Christian Cage was confronted by dominant X-Division Champion Josh Alexander who also retained his title over X-Division veteran, Chris Sabin, earlier in the night. While staring down Christian Cage, Alexander would exercise Option C, meaning that he would relinquish the X-Division Title for an IMPACT World Title opportunity. A match of this caliber could only take place on IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest stage of the year. We can now confirm that the match is official: Christian Cage will defend the IMPACT World Title against Josh Alexander at Bound For Glory!

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Bound For Glory, Deonna Purrazzo will put her Knockouts Title on the line against Mickie James in one of the most anticipated matches in IMPACT Wrestling history. It all started when James recruited Purrazzo to compete at NWA’s first-ever all women’s pay-per-view, NWA EmPowerrr. After several heated exchanges with James in the leadup to the event, Purrazzo would go on to retain her Knockouts Title against the legendary Melina on that very night. But it was what happened just 24 hours later at NWA 73 that truly changed everything. Following her return to in-ring competition, Mickie James was assaulted by Deonna Purrazzo, bringing a grim end to her monumental moment. Vowing to show her what “Hardcore Country” was all about, James would retaliate with an all-out attack on Purrazzo inside the IMPACT Zone. But when James challenged Purrazzo to a Knockouts Title match at IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest event of the year, Purrazzo would turn her down, citing that she hadn’t earned the opportunity. Luckily for James, IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore happened to disagree, vetoing Purrazzo’s decision and making the match official. Will Deonna Purrazzo continue her dominant reign as one of the greatest Knockout Champions of all time? Or will Mickie James prove why she’s one of the pillars of IMPACT Wrestling and capture Knockouts gold once again?

Preview (via IMPACT) - The IInspiration is coming to Bound For Glory – and they’re coming for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships! In the closing moments of Knockouts Knockdown, we learned that Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay will be making their IMPACT debut at Bound For Glory. We can now confirm that The IInspiration will compete at IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest event of the year as they challenge Decay for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships! Having held tag team gold in the past, it’s no surprise that The IInspiration have set their sights on capturing the Knockouts Tag Team Titles. But their opponents, Havok and Rosemary, are not to be taken lightly as they have proven to be a powerful force during their title reign. Will The IInspiration become Knockouts Tag Team Champions in their very first match in IMPACT or will Decay spoil their arrival in the name of The Shadow?

Preview (via IMPACT) - After dominant X-Division Champion Josh Alexander exercised Option C to relinquish the X-Division Title in exchange for an IMPACT World Title opportunity against Christian Cage, a tournament to crown a new champion began. A series of three-way matches would determine the competitors in the X-Division Title match at IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest event of the year, Bound For Glory. X-Division standout Trey Miguel, undefeated powerhouse Steve Maclin and the Bullet Club’s El Phantasmo were all victorious in their tournament matchups, qualifying them for the three-way finals. Who will leave Bound For Glory as the new X-Division Champion?

Preview (via IMPACT) - For weeks, The Good Brothers have demanded competition for their IMPACT World Tag Team Titles and at Bound For Glory, they’re going to get it. After the #1 Contenders match between FinJuice and the Bullet Club’s Chris Bey and Hikuleo ended in controversy with both teams scoring simultaneous pinfalls over one another, IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore announced that The Good Brothers would be defending their titles in a three-way match at IMPACT’s biggest event of the year. With no shortage of history between these teams, there’s no telling what might happen when they step into the ring with the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles up for grabs! Who will leave Las Vegas with gold around their waist?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Will the real Rhino please stand up? That is what Hath is hopeful for at IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest event of the year when he battles Violent By Design in tag team action. After Rhino was punished by his former allies for failing to recapture the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles, Heath made a shocking return and came to the aid of his longtime friend. But when prompted to pick a side, Rhino instead exited the IMPACT Zone through the crowd. With Heath cleared for competition following a year-long injury, he has vowed to get revenge on Violent By Design. Will the Rhino of old fight by his side or will Heath suffer what is otherwise an inevitable beatdown at the hands of VBD?

Preview (via IMPACT) - The high-stakes Call Your Shot Gauntlet returns at Bound For Glory. This unique matchup begins with two competitors in the ring and after a time interval, more entries join the fray. As the ring fills up, eliminations can occur at any time by throwing your opponent over the top rope. This process will continue until there are only two competitors remaining, which is when it transforms into a singles match that can only be won by pinfall or submission. Whoever scores the victory will earn a future title shot of any their choosing, anyplace, anytime. Rich Swann, Brian Myers, Moose and W. Morrissey have declared their entry in the gauntlet but if past Call Your Shot Gauntlet’s have taught us anything, it’s that you never know who may show up for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity! Following a Battle Royal on IMPACT!, we also know that W. Morrissey will enter the gauntlet last at #20, while Chris Sabin must enter first at #1.

Preview (via IMPACT) - As revealed by Christy Hemme at Knockouts Knockdown, the legendary former Knockouts Champion and Knockouts trailblazer, Awesome Kong, will be inducted into the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame on October 23rd at Bound For Glory. As a former two-time Knockouts Champion and one-time Knockouts Tag Team Champion, Awesome Kong is a name synonymous with the Knockouts division, which is widely considered as one of the greatest women’s divisions in professional wrestling history. IMPACT Hall of Famer and first-ever Knockouts Champion Gail Kim will induct Kong into the Hall of Fame on the Countdown to Glory pre-show, streaming LIVE at 9:30pm ET on YouTube & FITE.

