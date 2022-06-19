Skip to main content
*BREAKING NEWS* Andrew Everett will make his return to Impact Wrestling and replace Jack Evans in Ultimate X due to injury

Tonight is the 20 year anniversary celebration show, Slammiversary and current X-Division Champion Ace Austin will be defending his title against five other competitors in Ultimate X. 

Recently news has broke that former AEW star Jack Evans recently suffered an injury this weekend and has now been pulled from the match. Evans will now be replaced by Andrew Everett. 

The match will now be Ace Austin defending his X-Division Championship against Alex Zayne, Kenny King, Mike Bailey, Trey Miguel and the returning Andrew Everett.

