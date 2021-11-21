BREAKING NEWS* First Ever Knockouts Ultimate X Match Announced

Tonight during Impact Wrestling’s Turning Point live special on Impact Plus Scott D’Amore had a HUGE announcement.

Scott D’Amore was backstage with Gia Miller and confirmed that Deonna Purrazzo will get her rematch for the Knockouts World Championship at Hard to Kill against Mickie James.

Also at Hard to Kill we will have a first ever Knockouts Ultimate X match. This match will crown a new number one contender and will challenge James or Purrazzo.

Here is the official tweet:

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!