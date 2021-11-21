Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
*BREAKING NEWS* First Ever Knockouts Ultimate X Match Announced
Publish date:

*BREAKING NEWS* First Ever Knockouts Ultimate X Match Announced

Author:

Tonight during Impact Wrestling’s Turning Point live special on Impact Plus Scott D’Amore had a HUGE announcement. 

Scott D’Amore was backstage with Gia Miller and confirmed that Deonna Purrazzo will get her rematch for the Knockouts World Championship at Hard to Kill against Mickie James. 

Also at Hard to Kill we will have a first ever Knockouts Ultimate X match. This match will crown a new number one contender and will challenge James or Purrazzo. 

Here is the official tweet: 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

8F200AF8-2477-4350-86A8-F1C3C0C98BA7
Impact Wrestling

*BREAKING NEWS* First Ever Knockouts Ultimate X Match Announced

6F28CE13-2372-43F9-BEB9-5D891C594A93
LIVE Coverage

Impact Wrestling Turning Point Live Coverage and Results 11.20.21

EDF614C7-F2CC-4F94-82EE-DB690DC5C1DD
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Turning Point Preview 11.20.21

9C003055-3975-432C-AC22-C02CE1A97E1A
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Results and Recap: Turning Point Go Home Show 11.18.21

Taya GFW
Impact Wrestling

Top 5 Impact Wrestling Knockouts Of The Late 2010's (2016-2019)

99EFCC1F-7F51-45F1-B360-8716EEFB94B7
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 11.11.21

Chyna-TNA
Impact Wrestling

10 Legendary Wrestlers Who Had Their Last Match In Impact Wrestling

E446839A-C167-4784-A63A-0E90A2273625
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview 11.11.21