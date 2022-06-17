BREAKING NEWS* Former NWA World Heavyweight Champion returns to Impact Wrestling at Slammiversary

Tonight was the go home show for Slammiversary and one of the matches hyped for this Sunday’s PPV is Honor No More vs Impact Originals.

So far the only Impact Originals set for the match are Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin of the Motor City Machine Guns and AEW star Frankie Kazarian.

Two weeks ago when the match was announced Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore tasked them with finding two more partners and tonight they hooked a big fish in former IMPACT and NWA World Champion Nick Aldis.

Aldis will be stepping back into an Impact ring at Slammiversary for the first time since The Multiverse of Matches this past April.

The question now is who will be the final member of Team Impact Originals?

