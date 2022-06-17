Skip to main content
*BREAKING NEWS* Former NWA World Heavyweight Champion returns to Impact Wrestling at Slammiversary

*BREAKING NEWS* Former NWA World Heavyweight Champion returns to Impact Wrestling at Slammiversary

Tonight was the go home show for Slammiversary and one of the matches hyped for this Sunday’s PPV is Honor No More vs Impact Originals. 

So far the only Impact Originals set for the match are Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin of the Motor City Machine Guns and AEW star Frankie Kazarian. 

Two weeks ago when the match was announced Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore tasked them with finding two more partners and tonight they hooked a big fish in former IMPACT and NWA World Champion Nick Aldis.

Aldis will be stepping back into an Impact ring at Slammiversary for the first time since The Multiverse of Matches this past April. 

The question now is who will be the final member of Team Impact Originals?

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

060BD2CA-6AC5-4C95-BBC7-18F8F311587E
Impact Wrestling

*BREAKING NEWS* Former NWA World Heavyweight Champion returns to Impact Wrestling at Slammiversary

408E3DAE-4E43-49B4-940A-811E05ED1A3D
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview: Slammiversary Go Home Show 6.16.22

C7C2CB48-EA0D-4D43-8410-1D9A25C2A29E
Impact Wrestling

Two matches announced for Countdown to Slammiversary YouTube Show

0D07AB13-7095-457B-9669-F6A7A7D5F14B
Impact Wrestling

Knockouts World Tag Team Championship match added to Slammiversary Card

6FA981E4-AA5A-4916-8E4D-75B8663B53EF
Impact Wrestling

Impact Hall of Famer Gail Kim speaks on her executive role in Impact Wrestling, Breaking barriers in Women’s Wrestling and Slammiversary

8276D3DC-30BF-49DC-8E6A-12E22DF5E779
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling cordially invites you to the Monster’s Ball at Slammiversary

D6CC2AA8-DF2D-4722-9D98-44333FFD0D1D
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Results and Recap: PCO and Steve Maclin went to war, Slammiversary just got saucy and Honor No More stood tall 6.9.22

278EEC19-1BAC-4974-96DC-7F2CBE60B7FE
Impact Wrestling

The final participant for the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary announced