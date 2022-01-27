BREAKING NEWS* Knockouts Championship match announced for Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender PPV

Earlier this month at the Hard to Kill PPV we witnessed history as the Knockouts for the first time ever took part in Ultimate X.

Tasha Steelz would end up winning the match as she snatched the X out the hands of Chelsea Green.

Since then she has been biding her time waiting to strike while also becoming a thorn in the side of the Knockouts World Champion Mickie James.

Just a while ago Impact Wrestling took to Twitter as they announced that Mickie James will now be defending her title against the fist ever Knockouts Ultimate X winner Tasha Steelz on Saturday February 19 at the Impact Plus special No Surrender.

