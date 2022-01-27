Skip to main content
*BREAKING NEWS* Knockouts Championship match announced for Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender PPV

*BREAKING NEWS* Knockouts Championship match announced for Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender PPV

Earlier this month at the Hard to Kill PPV we witnessed history as the Knockouts for the first time ever took part in Ultimate X.

Tasha Steelz would end up winning the match as she snatched the X out the hands of Chelsea Green. 

Since then she has been biding her time waiting to strike while also becoming a thorn in the side of the Knockouts World Champion Mickie James.

Just a while ago Impact Wrestling took to Twitter as they announced that Mickie James will now be defending her title against the fist ever Knockouts Ultimate X winner Tasha Steelz on Saturday February 19 at the Impact Plus special No Surrender.

Here is the official tweet:

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World as we will update you on all this Impact Wrestling and No Surrender.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

1BA893A4-5AD8-4395-9FA4-8E0A893723A4
Impact Wrestling

*BREAKING NEWS* Knockouts Championship match announced for Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender PPV

D57162A7-9780-445C-B6A4-CD619A9F6014
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview 1.27.22

DA66871E-F15A-436A-9924-0E6DDF505B46
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview 1.20.22

FB34D632-388F-4120-87E2-7C62C0652182
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview: Hard To Kill 2022 Fallout Edition 1.13.22

8F8B8829-97E4-4859-9E58-1EAC4E234346
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill Preview 1.8.22

CE315B3B-F2F1-4A14-8BC5-F9F60B8904CE
WWE News

*BREAKING NEWS* Current Impact Wrestling Champion Announced For WWE Royal Rumble

ellering2020aew-1024x576
Impact Wrestling News

BREAKING NEWS: Rachael Ellering Out of the Ultimate X Match at Hard To Kill

PicsArt_01-15-06.49.25
Impact Wrestling

10 Interesting Facts About Impact Wrestling's Hard To Kill 2021