BREAKING NEWS* Mia Yim Returns to Impact Wrestling at Under Siege

Tonight at Impact Wrestling’s Under Siege event Taya Valkyrie defeated Deonna Purrazzo to retain the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship. 

After the match Purrazzo look to attack Valkyrie but a returning Mia Yim made the surprising save. 

According to Fightful Select Laredo Kid who is signed with IMPACT stated that Yim has signed with the company. 

Yim has been very selective of where she chose to wrestle since her release from WWE only competing a couple of times. 

The last time she was in IMPACT was under the ring name of Jade and is a former Knockouts World Champion before leaving the company in January 2017 to sign with WWE. 

