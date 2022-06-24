Skip to main content
*BREAKING NEWS* The Briscoes won’t be able to compete at Against All Odds

*BREAKING NEWS* The Briscoes won’t be able to compete at Against All Odds

Last night on IMPACT! Scott D’Amore announced a 10 man tag for Against All Odds on Friday July 1, 2022. It was Honor No More vs The Briscoes, The Good Brothers and James Storm.

After the events that took place after last night’s main event with Honor No More attacking The Briscoes and more importantly Mark Briscoe. 

D’Amore has announced today that they will not be cleared for Against All Odds and that The Good Brothers and James Storm have to find two more partners. 

Who will they find as replacements to take on Honor No More?

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World as we update on the situation as it unfolds. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

E4E89F62-4C2B-4DFD-81DF-838A766DD0F3
Impact Wrestling

*BREAKING NEWS* The Briscoes won’t be able to compete at Against All Odds

3F83DC08-07F9-412F-9B54-F9E7907E4A62
Impact Wrestling

Knockouts World Championship match added to Against All Odds card

7C87A371-D50E-4417-A42F-AD6185A3B4CD
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 6.23.22

D9EC3BEB-DCF1-4280-9916-6228647859FF
Impact Wrestling

Throwback stipulation to settle the score between Moose and Sami Callihan at Against All Odds

DF6F3035-71DF-468D-AE16-512D27C6395A
Impact Wrestling

Ten man tag team match added to Against All Odds card

3011C9CC-52C2-432D-AA8C-5C6B6E212A05
Impact Wrestling

Massive tag team rematch announced for Ric Flair Last Match

E62EB294-EB79-43B1-B4F4-D14AFCCEA834
Impact Wrestling

Huge Impact World Championship match announced for Ric Flair’s Last Match show

55F17AD8-172B-4167-9F89-A0CE722561E7
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview: Slammiversary Fallout 6.23.22