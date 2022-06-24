BREAKING NEWS* The Briscoes won’t be able to compete at Against All Odds

Last night on IMPACT! Scott D’Amore announced a 10 man tag for Against All Odds on Friday July 1, 2022. It was Honor No More vs The Briscoes, The Good Brothers and James Storm.

After the events that took place after last night’s main event with Honor No More attacking The Briscoes and more importantly Mark Briscoe.

D’Amore has announced today that they will not be cleared for Against All Odds and that The Good Brothers and James Storm have to find two more partners.

Who will they find as replacements to take on Honor No More?

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World as we update on the situation as it unfolds.

