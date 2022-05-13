Skip to main content
*BREAKING NEWS* The First Ever Queen of the Mountain Match announced for Slammiversary

Tonight during Impact Wrestling on AXSTV Gail Kim announced that to celebrate 20 years of IMPACT there will be a first ever Queen of the Mountain Match. 

The match will take place at Slammiversary next month. 

Tasha Steelz will defend her title in this match against Jordynne Grace, Chelsea Green, Mia Yim, and Deonna Purrazzo. 

