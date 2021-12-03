BREAKING NEWS* The Main Event For Hard To Kill Announced

Tonight during Impact Wrestling Matt Cardona kicked off the show. He recap the events of Turning Point and staked his claim to a shot at the world title.

This would lead to a brawl between W. Morrissey, Moose, Eddie Edwards and Matt Cardona setting up a tag team match for the main event.

During the main event Cardona would pull off the upset and roll up Impact World Champion, Moose for the win.

After the match W. Morrissey had enough of being in Moose’s shadow and his lackey by booting him in the face.

After the show went off the air it was announced that in the main event of next month’s Hard to Kill PPV it will be Moose defending the Impact World Title against both Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey.

