Chris Bey Re-signs Multi Year Contract with Impact Wrestling; Scott D’Amore Comments

It was announced today via Sports Illustrated that current Impact Wrestling star and Bullet Club member Chris Bey has re-signed with IMPACT.

Bey has been working with the company since 2020 and even held the X-Division Championship for a brief time in July of that same year. Now his focus is on building his tag team with another current Bullet Club member Ace Austin.

While he is currently in the tag team division Bey’s long-term goal is to become the IMPACT World Champion.

“It takes time to become a top guy,” says Bey, who grew up a devoted Impact fan. “That’s what I’m pursuing now. I want programs with Josh Alexander, Eddie Edwards, ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey. I want to work with Impact legends. I am pushing to be the absolute best.

“And the world championship has always been the biggest goal for me. That is my No. 1. It’s something I have to accomplish, and I’m going to make sure it becomes a reality. Until I do, to quote Kobe, ‘The job’s not finished.’”

IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore commented on the resigning of Bey and believes he is a going to be a major player for the future of the company.

“Chris Bey was part of a generation who grew up dreaming of competing inside an Impact Wrestling ring,” D’Amore says. “Two years ago, when the wrestling world was buzzing about where this ‘can’t-miss prospect’ was going to commit, Chris chose to fulfill his childhood dream and make Impact Wrestling his home, even with multiple offers in front of him.

“Now, two years later, with an amazing X Division title reign already under his belt, Bey has cemented his claim as one of the stars to lead our sport into a bright future. We are honored and excited to announce that Chris has again chosen Impact Wrestling to remain his home for years to come.”

Bey’s deal also allows him to continue to wrestle for New Japan Pro Wrestling and he hopes to wrestle at Wrestle Kingdom one day.

