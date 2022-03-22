Skip to main content
Competitors Announced for X-Division Championship Ultimate X Match at Multiverse of Matches

A couple of weeks ago it was announced that during WrestleMania weekend Impact Wrestling would be hosting two shows in one night. One of the shows is called Multiverse of Matches which will feature the return of Ultimate X. 

The Ultimate X match will be for the X-Division Championship. Today Impact announced the competitors for the match.

It will the X-Division Champion Trey Miguel defending against Honor No More’s Vincent, Mike Bailey, Rich Swann, Willie Mack and Jordynne Grace. 

Here is the updated card:

The Good Brothers vs The Briscoes 

Ultimate X match for the X-Division Championship 

Eddie Edwards vs Tomohiro Ishii 

Deonna Purrazzo’s Champ Champ Challenge 

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for updates on Impact Wrestling’s Multiverse of Matches. Follow me(@yorkjavon) and Wrestling News World(@wnwnews) on Twitter. 

