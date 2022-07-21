Current Impact Wrestling Champions are officially Free Agents

This past weekend Impact Wrestling held their recent television tapings in Louisville.

According to PWInsider this was the final contractual appearance for the current IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers.

Fightful had reported early last week that Gallows and Anderson had signed a contract extension to stay with the company late into the summer working additional dates.

I would assume this would be so they can drop the tag team championships. This past Thursday on IMPACT! in the main event Matt Taven of OGK and Honor No More pinned Gallows to pick up the win.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

As of now The Gold Brothers are expected to return to NJPW and will only work additional dates for IMPACT as long as it doesn’t conflict with their dates in NJPW.

Now that they are free agents they are allowed to sign with any company.

Impact Wrestling’s next live event is Emergence which will take place on Friday August 12, 2022 on IMPACT Plus.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!