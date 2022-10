Tonight is the biggest show of the year for Impact Wrestling abound For Glory.

During the YouTube pre-show “Countdown to Bound For Glory” saw the Digital Media Champion Brian Myers host an open challenge for the belt.

The challenge was answered by none other than former WWE superstar Dirty Dango fka Fandango.

Myers would go on to hit the Roster Cut clothesline for the win and retain the gold.