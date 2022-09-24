ECW Legend Raven to be inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame at Bound For Glory

Tonight during Impact Wrestling’s live IMPACT Plus special, Victory Road it was announced that the ECW and hardcore legend Raven will be inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame at Bound For Glory.

Bound For Glory takes place in two weeks time on Friday October 7 in Albany, New York.

