Skip to main content
ECW Legend Raven to be inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame at Bound For Glory

ECW Legend Raven to be inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame at Bound For Glory

Tonight during Impact Wrestling’s live IMPACT Plus special, Victory Road it was announced that the ECW and hardcore legend Raven will be inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame at Bound For Glory. 

Bound For Glory takes place in two weeks time on Friday October 7 in Albany, New York. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

EC704C0A-C2FB-42E4-8A21-CD718641041C
Impact Wrestling

ECW Legend Raven to be inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame at Bound For Glory

06F0C300-9107-450E-A9D0-1F58ACF78EBC
Impact Wrestling

Bobby Fish made his IMPACT debut at Victory Road

5E90AF0B-C02C-4A57-AAE0-1F13ABB37CE9
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling’s Victory Road 2022 Preview 9.23.22

472C1AA0-6E8C-48A8-881E-56B5F2C67531
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Victory Road Go Home Show Results and Recap 9.22.22

7642CEF9-F758-4C73-AD0F-1C0546863946
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview: Victory Road Go Home Show 9.22.22

9F4622B1-0770-49E1-AA3D-57D2E43FB455
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview 9.8.22

51D73684-C2A1-439E-A8AE-148D013838BA
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 9.1.22

65277F05-4620-4E4F-86CE-BC375BFFEC7B
Impact Wrestling

New IMPACT World Tag Team Champions crowned on the 9.1.22 edition of Impact Wrestling