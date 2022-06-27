ECW Legend to appear at Impact Wrestling’s Against All Odds this Friday

Last week on Impact Wrestling Sami Callihan return to singles action after defeating Moose in a Monster’s Ball match at Slammiversary.

After the match Callihan was attacked by Moose and backstage Impact Management Personal Gail Kim had enough and asked him what would it take to end the violence.

Callihan would then suggest a Clockwork Orange House of Fun Match which Kim accepted

Today it was announced that ECW legend Raven the creator of the match stipulation will be a the Orange House this Friday at Against All Odds.

