Eddie Edwards Resigns With Impact Wrestling

As first reported by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated the former two time Impact Wrestling World Champion Eddie Edwards has resigned with the company.

Edwards has been with the company for eight years now dating back to 2014 when he first appeared with his former partner Davey Richards of The Wolves.

Most recently Edwards has turned heel on Team Impact and was revealed as the leader of the rouge Ring of Honor faction called Honor No More.

Here is an excerpt from the article:

The change in character will provide new opportunities for Edwards on the mike, as well as the chance to work a fresh set of opponents. And there will be plenty of time to develop this story, as Impact officials revealed to Sports Illustrated that Edwards—whose real name is Eric Maher—has signed a new deal with the company. Terms of the deal were undisclosed, but this ensures Edwards remains with Impact.

