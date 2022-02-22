Skip to main content
First Match Announced For Impact Wrestling Sacrifice Next Month

This past Saturday Impact Wrestling held it’s Impact Plus No Surrender event which saw Eddie Edwards turn on Impact and joined Honor No More giving them the win and a place to stay. We also saw the leader of the Bullet Club Jay White excommunicate The Guerrillas of Destiny.

Next month’s Impact Plus special is Sacrifice which will take place on Saturday March 5th.

Today Impact took to Twitter and announced the first match for the card.

This will be Alex Shelley’s first official match back with Impact since leaving early last year.

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World as we keep you up to date on all the new matches added to the card.

