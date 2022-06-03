Skip to main content
Former AEW star returns to Impact Wrestling at Slammiversary

Tonight during IMPACT! Kenny King defeated Blake Christian to protect his spot in Ultimate X at Slammiversary. 

It was after the match that commentator Tom Hannifan announced the fifth participant in the match will be none other than former AEW star Jack Evans

This will will be the first time Evans has been in the IMPACT Zone since 2011.

Can Evans walk into Slammiversary and win the X-Division Championship in his first ever Ultimate X?

Who will fill the sixth and final spot in Ultimate X? 

