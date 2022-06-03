Former AEW star returns to Impact Wrestling at Slammiversary

Tonight during IMPACT! Kenny King defeated Blake Christian to protect his spot in Ultimate X at Slammiversary.

It was after the match that commentator Tom Hannifan announced the fifth participant in the match will be none other than former AEW star Jack Evans

This will will be the first time Evans has been in the IMPACT Zone since 2011.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Can Evans walk into Slammiversary and win the X-Division Championship in his first ever Ultimate X?

Who will fill the sixth and final spot in Ultimate X?

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!