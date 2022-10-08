Skip to main content
Former IMPACT World Champion wins the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound For Glory

Tonight at Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory was the annual Call Your Shot Gauntlet. 

This is a 20 person intergender battle royal where the final two competitors will then compete in a singles match with the winner winning the Call Your Shot Trophy. 

This year edition saw many shocking returns such as Rhyno, Matt Cardona, Taylor Wilde, Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray. 

The final two competitors would come down to Steve Maclin and Bully Ray in which Bully would pick up the win. 

Now with trophy Bully will have one calendar year to call his shot for any championship of his choice. 

Here is what he had to say after his win: 

